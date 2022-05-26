Top 5 mobile phone deals in the Memorial Day sales 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Memorial Day mobile sales are officially live – with retailers dropping discounts on some of the greatest cell phone handsets you can buy. Memorial Day sales offer a great chance to find savings whether you're an Android or Apple user. Which is why we've put together a quick list of the top Memorial Day mobile deals available.

So kick back and enjoy your holiday weekend with some great hand-picked deals on cell phones. You can rest assured these are handsets that T3 stands behind, having used and reviewed all the best mobile phones of 2022.

If you don't quite see anything that catches your eye, be sure to check out our best Memorial Day sales roundup where you can find even more holiday deals across a wide range of categories, from tech and beyond.

Top 5 Memorial Day cell phone deals for 2022

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE: save $200 - from $7/month at Walmart (opens in new tab)

No downpayment, no APR, you can get Apple's entry-level iPhone with a couple of hundred dollars off, repayable over 36 months to ease the cost. It's a great little phone and available here at a great little price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53: was $449, now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an affordable Android device then Samsung's A-series is fantastic. There's $100 off the Galaxy A53, which features 5G connectivity, great cameras, and a design that's not miles off the company's flagship series.

(opens in new tab) Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39.99, now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ok, okay, so it's not an actual cell phone. But if you've been holding out thinking Apple's wireless charging pad is a little too expensive, then Amazon's 13% off Memorial Day deal might tempt you to buy one now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's most future-facing device is its largest foldable, the Z Fold 3, which comes with a free Galaxy Watch 4 this holiday weekend. There are also decent trade-in offers available to further cut the price down by up to a huge $1100!

Best Memorial Day mobile phone sales 2022

There are tons of deals and offers on mobile phones happening over the holiday weekend. Retailers have their own dedicated deals hubs, so it's easier than ever to grab a cheap new mobile deal during the sale. Here are some of the best places to find Memorial Day mobile deals:

