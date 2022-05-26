Top 5 mobile phone deals in the Memorial Day sales 2022

Memorial Day mobile sales are officially live – with retailers dropping discounts on some of the greatest cell phone handsets you can buy. Memorial Day sales offer a great chance to find savings whether you're an Android or Apple user. Which is why we've put together a quick list of the top Memorial Day mobile deals available.
So kick back and enjoy your holiday weekend with some great hand-picked deals on cell phones. You can rest assured these are handsets that T3 stands behind, having used and reviewed all the best mobile phones of 2022.
If you don't quite see anything that catches your eye, be sure to check out our best Memorial Day sales roundup where you can find even more holiday deals across a wide range of categories, from tech and beyond.
Top 5 Memorial Day cell phone deals for 2022
Apple iPhone SE: save $200 - from $7/month at Walmart (opens in new tab)
No downpayment, no APR, you can get Apple's entry-level iPhone with a couple of hundred dollars off, repayable over 36 months to ease the cost. It's a great little phone and available here at a great little price.
Samsung Galaxy A53: was $449, now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for an affordable Android device then Samsung's A-series is fantastic. There's $100 off the Galaxy A53, which features 5G connectivity, great cameras, and a design that's not miles off the company's flagship series.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $100 instant credit at Samsung (opens in new tab)
The big boss of Samsung's Galaxy range, the S22 Ultra is the best Android phone on the planet right now in T3's opinion (our review says much the same (opens in new tab)). Samsung is selling this stylus-toting flagship with an instant credit offer and bundle discount deals on its tablets, too, so there's extra incentive to buy straight from the source.
Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39.99, now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Ok, okay, so it's not an actual cell phone. But if you've been holding out thinking Apple's wireless charging pad is a little too expensive, then Amazon's 13% off Memorial Day deal might tempt you to buy one now.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung's most future-facing device is its largest foldable, the Z Fold 3, which comes with a free Galaxy Watch 4 this holiday weekend. There are also decent trade-in offers available to further cut the price down by up to a huge $1100!
Best Memorial Day mobile phone sales 2022
There are tons of deals and offers on mobile phones happening over the holiday weekend. Retailers have their own dedicated deals hubs, so it's easier than ever to grab a cheap new mobile deal during the sale. Here are some of the best places to find Memorial Day mobile deals:
- AT&T: up to $700 the iPhone 13 (opens in new tab)
- T-Mobile: up to $800 off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: Motorola Edge+ up to $800 off in this deal (opens in new tab)
- Visible: get virtual gift card deals when you buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: deals and offers on Galaxy phones (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: find deals on the best cell phones (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo: a selection of deals on mobile phones (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: deals on handsets with great savings (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: savings and offers on top cell phones (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: must-see price drops on popular devices (opens in new tab)