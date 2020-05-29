HBO Max: Price, best movies, TV shows, the Justice League Snyder Cut and more

HBO Max has landed in the US, offering a huge wealth of content including HBO's entire back catalogue. That means amazing shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld and more will be available to stream, as well as a bunch of great original movies, TV shows and a plethora of other licensed content.

Here, you can find all the information you need about HBO Max, including which services it can be streamed on, how much it's going to cost you, the differences between HBO Max and HBO Now and all the content it's going to host.

HBO Max: Price and release

HBO Max launched on May 27. After a seven-day free trail, the streaming service costs $14.99 a month. There's a huge amount of amazing content slated to arrive over the next twelve months, including shows you won't be able to find anywhere else.

However, there's no denying $14.99 is more than most other streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix or even Amazon Prime are charging per year.

The app is now available to download, and you can sign up for an HBO Max subscription through Hulu, YouTube TV, Apple TV, and Google Play in addition to AT&T, AT&T U-Verse and Spectrum.

You can also sign up for HBO Max directly right here.

HBO Max vs HBO Now: What's the difference?

The confusing thing about HBO Max is that HBO already has two streaming services: HBO Now, its previous streaming service showcasing only HBO-exclusive content, and HBO Go, its mobile app.

HBO Now and HBO Go have identical content libraries, but HBO Max contains much more, with an ever-expanding roster of licensed TV and movies.The idea is that HBO Max will essentially replace HBO Now, giving users the opportunity to auto-update.

At the time of writing, HBO Now is still in operation, but given you'll soon be switching over to HBO Max anyway, it's worth skipping over HBO GO and heading straight for the brand new streaming service.

HBO Max: Movies and TV shows

The streaming service has a vast amount of content. For starters, HBO's entire critically-acclaimed library of in-house television and movies are here. HBO Max will soon be the only place you can watch shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Entourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm, True Detective, Big Little Lies and Watchmen.

HBO originals include upcoming GoT prequel House Of The Dragon, which focuses on the Targaryen dynasty, and His Dark Materials, the series made in partnership with the BBC adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning fantasy novels. A deal cut with BBC America also allows Doctor Who to air on the streaming service.

You'll also be able to watch big franchises like the DC comics movies, including the critically-acclaimed Dark Knight, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman and kiddie wish fulfilment romp Shazam.

The big news last week was the announcement of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the long-rumoured "Snyder cut" of Justice League which represents the original version of the 300 and Man of Steel director's epic DC tale. After Snyder had to leave the film due to a family tragedy, the film was recut by Avengers director Joss Whedon for release in 2017.

It's said to be much grimmer and darker than the film we ended up getting, being tonally and narratively consistent with Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. It's also confirmed to feature DC's Thanos-level big bad known as Darkseid. Rumoured to be undergoing reshoots right now, the film will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

Other films on offer include the Harry Potter movies, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, rom-coms Bridesmaids, Notting Hill, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Oscar-winning musical remake A Star Is Born.

The entire library of amazing Studio Ghibli films are also available to stream in the US for the first time, including Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke. Speaking of anime, Crunchyroll is also providing a set of critically-acclaimed anime TV shows, such as Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

HBO has also signed big-bucks deals to stream crowd-pleasing sitcoms such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory. This also provides HBO Max with exclusive access to the Friends unscripted reunion special when it airs later this year.

Other originals and exclusives include Love Life, a limited series co-produced by and starring Anna Kendrick, The Not Too Late Show - a new celebrity talk show starring Elmo from Sesame Street - and brand new episodes of Adventure Time. HBO Max is packing content for both kids and adults.

HBO Max: Where can I watch it?

HBO Max can be accessed on all services above. In addition, HBO Max can be downloaded and played on Sony PS4 and PS4 Pro, Xbox One consoles, any smart tv with Android TV enabled, Google Chromecast and Samsung smart TVs. Apple TVs and other Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads will also support the app.

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently hosted on Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices, as Chris Willard, vice president of communications for WarnerMedia, informed USA Today "there is no deal in place" to bring HBO Max to either of the US' biggest streaming platforms. Nor does it have deals with all service providers yet.

However, as the streaming service becomes more entrenched and fully supplants HBO Now, expect HBO Max to become available on more platforms very soon.