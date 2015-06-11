BMW launches tech shop called '7 Series'

Previous Next 5/8

Backseat drivers' perks

Not only can your passengers control functions from a seven-inch tablet, they can also watch streamed video (there's Wi-Fi, naurally) on a brace of 10-inch screens.

After that, why not chillax? The seats have a massage function with eight different programs and variable intensity levels from relaxing to "ouch, that's my lumbar". You can even choose to stimulate muscles in specific regions of the body.

A Vitality Program, specially devised for the new BMW 7 Series, means passengers can actually "work out" while they're ferried to Glyndebourne, or the bingo.

There's even a range of fragrances to switch on, with such memorable titles as "Naturalness of Lush Grass" and "Waft of Pure Water Pearls". We think we can also detect "Whiff of Purest Wellbeing Gobbledygook" in there. Well, it beats having one of those Christmas tree things that you hang from the rear-view mirror.