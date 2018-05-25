The best swimming goggles: from Speedo to Zoggs and even Phelps himself

Whether you’re looking to replace a leaky pair or your current lenses don't offer the right level of glare protection, we’ve put together a list of the best goggles that should allow you to get the most out of your time in the pool, lake, or sea.

When it comes to swimming goggles, it’s not a case of one size fits all. The conditions in which you swim, your face shape and the colour of the lenses are all important details to factor in.

If you’re looking for the best all-round pair, the Zoggs Predator Flex Reactor Goggles will probably fair best, as their photochromic lenses change depending on light condition, making them especially great for outdoor swimming.

Other important features to look out for when searching for the best swimming goggles are curved lenses – for 180 degree peripheral vision– and anti-fog lenses that don’t cloud up each time you put your goggles on your forehead.

Brands like Zoggs and Speedo are the go-tos when it comes to searching for swimming goggles but with the likes of olympic champion Michael Phelps also designing their own lines, there’s certainly plenty of choice out there.

1. Zoggs Predator Flex Reactor Goggles The lenses in these goggles are perfect for those who swim in changing light conditions Specifications Lens: Photochromatic UV Protection: Yes Anti-fog: Yes Reasons to buy + Light changing lenses + Curved lens technology Today's Best Deals $45 View at Amazon 41 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These Zoggs are at the top of their league when it comes to lens functionality. Whether the weather is sunny one minute or cloudy the next, the transitioning lenses will ensure your eyes remain comfortable at all times.

They feature a curved lens to provide swimmers with the best peripheral vision and UV protection which is particularly great if you’re an outside swimmer. Thanks to their 4 Flexpoint Technology frames, these goggles also should also mold to your face, resulting in a leak free-fit.

2. Speedo V-Class Vue Mirror Goggles For swimming in the brightest conditions, invest in a pair of mirror lenses Specifications Lens: Mirrored UV Protection: No Anti-fog: Yes Reasons to buy + Unisex + IQfit 3D technology for leak-free fit Today's Best Deals $79.99 View at Amazon 67 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

As Speedo’s most premium range of swimming goggles, the V-Class offer the best quality when it comes to fit. But their leak-free capabilities aren’t the only benefits that the IQfit technology delivers; if you’re worried about facial marks when you take you goggles off, the IQfit technology is also meant to help reduce the red rings that notoriously appear after a lengthy swimming session.

The mirror lenses will help to reduce the glare from the sunlight reflecting off the water, while the anti-fog lenses will ensure clear vision, no matter what.

3. Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 Mirrored Swim Goggles With four interchangeable nose pieces and mirrored lenses to reduce glare, these are great for serious swimmers Specifications Lens: Mirrored UV Protection: Yes Anti-fog: Yes Reasons to buy + Low profile, inner eye fit + Optimum fit for both eyes and nose Today's Best Deals $11.80 View at Amazon 891 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Whether you’re hitting the pool or heading to the beach, these goggles are good for both indoor and outdoor conditions. While the mirrored lens helps to reduce glare, their UV protection factor actually makes them the better choice over the V-Class pair if you’re looking for goggles for outdoor use only.

They feature four interchangeable nose pieces for an all-round comfortable fit while the low profile design, although not wrap around, should offer 25% more peripheral vision than regular goggles.

4. Michael Phelps XCEED Mirror Goggles With 23 olympic medals under his belt, it’s no wonder he’s lent his name to swimming goggles Specifications Lens: Clear UV Protection: No Anti-fog: Yes Reasons to buy + Curved lens for maximum vision + Interchangeable nose bridge for maximum comfort Today's Best Deals $25.99 View at Amazon 810 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Having made his olympic debut way back at the 2000 Sydney olympic games, Phelps has had over 17 years to find the perfect combination of swimming goggle features. From the material used to the fit provided, the XCEED Mirror Goggles should provide the ultimate level of comfort.

With the finer details including a hydrodynamic head buckle and an anti-fog and anti-scratch lens coating, these goggles are certainly a good buy for any serious indoor swimmer.

5. Aqua Sphere Kayenne Swimming Goggles They may not have a mainstream name attached to them but they’re still pretty good in our book Specifications Lens: Clear UV Protection: Yes Anti-fog: Yes Reasons to buy + Offer 180 degree peripheral vision + Range of cool designs available Today's Best Deals $17.99 View at Amazon 849 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

While Aqua Sphere doesn’t quite have the same level of familiarity as Zoggs or Speedo, it doesn’t mean their goggles are lacking in desirable features.

Offering up to 180 degrees of vision, a stabilising nose bridge, UV protection and anti-fog properties, these swimming goggles are great contenders for those looking to hit the pool as part of their exercise regime.

Yes, they may lack the adjustable nose that other goggles have but for the money, and the range of designs available, we reckon these goggles are a great choice.

6. Speedo Fastskin Speedsocket 2 Mirror Goggles We can’t guarantee they’ll make you a speedy swimmer but they’ll provide decent eye protection Specifications Lens: Pink mirrored UV Protection: Yes Anti-fog: Yes Reasons to buy + Pink lens contrasts blues and greens + Mirror lens reduces glare Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals $39.99 View at Amazon 245 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The best goggles for outdoor races, the Speedo Fastskin range offer clarity in the water, anti-glare properties and a streamlined finish. Their pink reflective lens will help you to see better in blue/green conditions, while the double head strap and interchangeable nose bridge will ensure you benefit from the best levels of comfort when you’re out in the water.

Also available with grey lenses which are good for mid level lighting conditions, indoor and outdoor swimming are catered for.

7. Arena Cobra Mirror Racing Goggles Glide your way through the water with these racing goggles from Cobra Specifications Lens: Mirrored UV Protection: Yes Anti-fog: Yes Reasons to buy + Four different nose bridge sizes + Impact resistant lenses Today's Best Deals $32.99 View at Wiggle US 655 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These racing goggles certainly pack a load of features that make them ideal if you’re starting to get serious about your swimming. From the low-profile lens to the dual strap with racing adjustment, these goggles have been designed to deliver comfort and visibility.

Choose from a range of colours and lens styles, including grey for all light conditions, pink for contrasting blue or green environments or yellow lenses for low light conditions.