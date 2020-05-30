Best protein powder 2020: the best whey and vegan protein powders to build muscle and for recovery

The best protein powders help muscle building for sure, but they can also be beneficial for recovery and even weight loss too. If you are a body builder, you will most likely need protein powder supplements, but even runners and cyclists can benefit from taking protein after their workout sessions. In this guide, we rounder up the best vegan and whey protein powder options available on the market today.

Most people associate protein powder with bodybuilding but protein supplements, like weight/mass gainers and protein bars, can be used for a variety of purposes. Protein helps muscle recovery in general, not just when you pump iron in the gym, so runners, cyclists and other endurance sportspeople also take protein after their training sessions.

Protein can also help you lose weight fast. Losing weight can go hand in hand with getting fit, and if you want to get fit, you should definitely check out our guide now.

Nowadays, you can find many different protein powder varieties, let it be whey protein, casein protein or vegan protein, derived from a range of sources, like cow milk, pea, egg, hemp and more.

To make the search for the best protein powder easier, we collected our top 10 picks from the market.

Protein powder: what you need to know

There is a saying in gym-circles that goes like this: abs are made in the gym and revealed ion the kitchen. This is true not only for abs, but most of your other muscles, too. And in order to build lean muscle mass, you have to take protein, ideally sourced from a variety off whole foods.

Good sources of protein are chicken breast, lean steak, salmon, nuts, seeds, eggs and more. In order to aid muscle recovery and therefore gains, you will need to supply your body with protein on a regular basis, since we haven't got protein reserves.

What is the right amount of protein is a constant source of debate among professionals but the general consensus at the moment states that you'll need to take anything between 1.8-2.2 grams of protein per body kilogram per day if you do rigorous training.

Navigating the minefield of protein shake terminology can be a nightmare, as there are numerous types that all work differently and each is designed to be used at different times of day.

Whey and casein are two of the most common protein types, with the latter acting as a slow release protein that is usually taken before bed and assists the body in repairing and building muscle during rest.

Whey protein is by far the most popular fast-acting choice and can be taken at any time of day to meet your protein requirements. It's usually fashioned from a dairy derivative but many vegan plant-based options are now widely available.

When looking to invest, make sure you spend some time studying the nutritional information on the tub. Steer clear of added sugar, emulsifiers, chemical sweeteners and other nasties that are often included in cheaper products to bulk them out.

Spend a bit more cash and it's likely you'll get a much higher portion of quality protein per serving, while the more premium products also tend to blend easier with your chosen liquid.

How to use protein powder

There are lots of contradicting schools of thought surrounding the optimum time of day to quaff a shake, but most agree that post-workout is a great time to get a shot of whey protein into the system.

The least calorific way to prepare a protein shake is to blend the powder with cold water in a shaker or blender, which typically leads to a thinner consistency and weaker flavour, but contains almost zero fat.

Of course, you can blend with cow's milk or vegan alternatives, bung in some peanut butter, a dollop of chocolate ice cream, a handful of cherries and whizz it into a blender for a truly opulent treat, but the waistline probably isn't going to thank you for it.

Either way, we recommend using a protein shake blender to achieve maximum consistency. You can just use a regular blender but these were designed for chopping ingredients as opposed to mixing them, resulting in a coarser shake.

There are also lots of online resources for those who wish to get creative and sprinkle some protein powder into their bakes and culinary creations, but we'd advise sticking to cold water and downing the stuff for the quickest and most convenient results.

Have one for breakfast, take it at lunch or drink before going to bed to top up the protein in your diet, but ensure you stick to the recommended daily allowance and don't overdo it.

Excessive protein intake can put additional strain on your kidneys and liver, which have to work harder to process the surplus nutrients.

Best whey protein powders



1. Bulk Powder Pure Whey Protein Isolate 90 Max out the protein with this whey protein mix Specifications Type: Whey Protein/serving: 26g Sugars/serving: 0.6g Fat/serving: 0.3g Calories/serving: 110 kcal Reasons to buy + Very high protein content + Low fat Reasons to avoid - Two flavours only

The Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90 delivers 26 grams of protein per serving and the mix is flavoured naturally and sweetened using Stevia (a plant extract) as opposed to Sucralose.

The high-protein content found in Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90 is derived from grass-fed cows milk which and is claimed to be free from hormones, antibiotics and genetic modification.

On the downside, this protein powder comes only in two flavours, chocolate and strawberry, unlike Bulk Powders' 'everyday' whey protein, which comes in a million. Never mind, you can mix things up a bit and alternate between Isolate 90, vegan protein blends and Pure Whey and enjoy the benefits of them all.





2. USN Blue Lab 100% Whey The best tasting whey by far Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 26g Sugars: 1.6g Fat: 1.9g Reasons to buy + Great taste + Mixes well + Packed with amino acids Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for vegans - Expensive

The caramel chocolate flavour tested here is by far one of the most convincing flavours where whey protein is concerned and, thankfully, it lacks that nasty chemical taste that other cheaper rivals seem to possess.

It blends extremely well with water and is specifically engineered for some of the most demanding athletes on the planet, meaning it contains quality ingredients and shuns much of the chemical bulk found in rival powders.

An impressive 26g of protein in a single scoop should be enough to suit most needs, but we found ourselves opting for a second portion just to thicken up the drink a little and add some punch to the flavour.

Easy to guzzle, packed with important amino acids and incredibly low in fat and sugar content, this is our pick of the whey bunch for quick and effective results.





3. ON Gold Standard 100% Whey Old school whey protein favoured by athletes Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 24g Sugars: 1.2g Fat: 1.1g Reasons to buy + Widely used by pro athletes + Packed with amino acids + Good quality protein Reasons to avoid - Lacks flavour

Optimum Nutrition is trusted by plenty of professional athletes around the world and its Gold Standard whey sits at the very top of its range.

With 24g of protein and 5.5g of BCAAs, it delivers a hefty dose of muscle-building nutrients with each scoop, although it's not exactly the most delicious thing to get down your gullet.

It mixes easily with water but the chocolate flavour does a mediocre job of representing a sweet treat. However, there are 17 flavours to choose from, so it's likely some are better than others.

4. Organic Protein Company Whey Protein No nasties here Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 19.8 grams Sugar per serving: 0.6 grams Fat per serving: 1.3 grams Reasons to buy + Organic ingredients + High in protein Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Limited flavour options

• Buy the Organic Protein Company Whey Protein at Organic Protein Company

The Organic Protein Company Whey Protein is a good example of why organic supplements have more benefits than just being healthier than their regular counterparts. Sure, the protein used in the Organic Protein Company Whey Protein is derived from grass-fed cows and contains no additives, but it also delivers on texture, micronutrients and – most importantly – protein content.

Each 25-gram serving of the Organic Protein Company Whey Protein contains just under 20 grams of protein and only 0.6/1.3 grams of sugar and fat, respectively. this powder also mixes well and can be used with either milk or water; or you can just go crazy and use it with porridge or even savoury stuff (the unflavoured variety is best for this purpose).

Talking about flavour: there are only two flavours, really, chocolate and vanilla (and the unflavoured variety), so mixing it with fruits and other ingredients is beneficial if you don't want to get too bored soon. The Organic Protein Company Whey Protein contains all the essential and branched chain amino acids you need for muscle building and repair and it is also hormone free, gluten free, soya free and GMO free.

The downside? It costs twice as much as your run-of-the-mill whey protein. £22 for a 400-gram bag is definitely not cheap but in return, you can rest assured you don't pump your body full of chemicals, preservatives and unnatural additives.





5. Innermost The Strong Protein Totally on-trend but very tasty Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 34g Sugars: 0.8g Fat: 1.1g Reasons to buy + Great vanilla flavour + Mixes well + Hefty dose of protein Reasons to avoid - Trendy packaging

Innermost is striving to distance itself from the rest of the meathead muscle crowd by unleashing several 'collections' of achingly hip products that all serve a different purpose.

Powders for assisting a detox, energy boosting concoctions, toning pills and recovery capsules are all available, but we're primarily interested in the great tasing whey protein, which is free from chemical nasties and focuses on natural additives to give it a punchy vanilla flavour and creamy texture.

It mixes well, features barely any fats or sugars and packs a massive 34g protein punch. Forget the stylish label, this is up there with some of the best performing proteins on the list.





6. Bio-Synergy Whey Better Low fat, low sugar, admittedly rubbish name Specifications Type: Whey Protein per serving: 27.2g Sugars: Trace Fat: Trace Reasons to buy + Low in sugar and fats + High protein Reasons to avoid - Not a great taste

Unlike the previously mentioned product from Norvia, the awkwardly named Whey Better range from Bio-Synergy strips away any sign of fat and sugar for one of the cleanest protein drinks around.

The chocolate flavour isn't particularly convincing and tastes pretty thin when mixed with water, while the ingredients list can look a little scary for those averse to chemical-sounding additives in their drinks.

Niacinamide, Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Hydrochloride and the tongue-twisting Cyanocobalamin are all forms of additional vitamins and minerals, but the ingredients list makes the more plant-derived products more approachable on paper.

7. USN Essentials Dynamic Whey Good, all-round protein powder Reasons to buy + Mixes well + Great for post workout recovery Reasons to avoid - Not as effective as more expensive options - Taste isn't for everyone

When you take your first steps into the world of protein powders, you’ll be surprised at the things you start to look out for. In the case of USN Essentials Dynamic Whey, it’s not that it helps your recovery after workouts (although it does) and it’s not that it’s great value for money (even though it is). It’s that it mixes well, leaving no lumps or bumps or sticky bits in your protein mix.

It’s something few protein powders get right so USN Essentials deserves credit for figuring out the solution to what seems to be a difficult problem. The flavours aren’t too exciting (Vanilla, Chocolate, etc) and there are better protein powders available, but for this price you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option.

Best vegan protein powders



1. The Protein Works Vegan Wondershake Vegan wonder for plant-based gains Specifications Type: Plant-based Protein/serving: 21g Sugars/serving: 0.6g Fat/serving: 0.7g Calories/serving: 89 kcal Reasons to buy + No sugars + Totally vegan Reasons to avoid - High in calories (not necessarily a bad thing)

• Buy the Vegan Wondershake directly from The Protein Works

Vegan protein powders have come a long way and if you are a lifter with a plant-based diet, you can choose from many products in this day and age since all the major supplement manufacturers have at least one vegan protein powder to their repertoire.

Given the higher calorie amount found in The Protein Works' Vegan Wondershake, it can be added to our best weight gainer list too, but for the time being, we'll just leave it here.

The Vegan Wondershake has it all that made Vegan Protein Extreme great: it's high in protein (85%), low on sugar, virtually fat free and above all, has an acceptable taste.

Not just acceptable: it actually tastes good, especially in comparison to some other popular vegan meal replacement products. It is not recommended for weight loss, though, due to the high calorie content but if you are exercising more vigorously, definitely give the Vegan Wondershake a try.





2. Form Performance Protein A tasty, high protein vegan option Specifications Type: Plant-based Protein per serving: 30g Sugars: 0.1g Fat: 2.9g Reasons to buy + Amazing taste and texture + Plant-based protein + Added probiotics Reasons to avoid - Some fat content

As protein supplements go, we will stick our neck on the line and say the chocolate peanut offering from Form is genuinely enjoyable to drink, boasting a texture and flavour that isn't far off a proper milkshake.

It's also completely vegan-friendly, gluten-free and is derived 100 per cent from plant-based products, meaning there is a pleasing lack of chemicals on the ingredients list.

In fact, a single serving packs a whopping 30g of protein from brown rice, Algavia and hemp, with Stevia and Thaumatin sweeteners and natural flavours used to make the experience enjoyable.

Each serving also contains a complete amino acid profile and additional probiotics to help boost the immune system of anyone working hard in the gym or out on the field.

Blend it with water and it's enjoyable. Mix it with almond milk or another dairy-free alternative, throw in a banana and you have a genuinely tasty treat that's delivering a hefty dose of protein with every gulp.



3. My Protein Vegan Protein Blend Vegan blend with BCAAs and extremely good flavours Specifications Type: Plant-based Protein/serving: 24g Sugars/serving: N/A Fat/serving: 0.3g Calories/serving: 102 kcal Reasons to buy + Chilli Chocolate flavour! + Low on carbs and fats + Virtually no sugar Reasons to avoid - Only two flavours

The My Protein Vegan Protein Blend is crazy low on carbs – only 0.5 gram per serving – and has no sugar in it, at all. Like, zero amount. If you are looking for a clean protein powder, whether whey or vegan, the My Protein Vegan Protein Blend won't disappoint.

The Vegan Protein Blend is a blend of pea and fava bean protein isolates, in case you were wondering. It comes in two flavours, your everyday strawberry and the more adventurous chilli chocolate.

Not to mention, the My Protein Vegan Protein Blend only contains 102 calories per serving, but still packs 5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs. Not bad at all.





4. Vega Clean Protein Not the tastiest but, as the name suggests, super clean Specifications Type: Plant-based Protein per serving: 25g Sugars: 0.2g Fat: 2.3g Reasons to buy + Low in sugar + Natural ingredients + Easy to digest Reasons to avoid - Weak taste

Made from pea, hemp, alfalfa and pumpkin, the Vega Clean Protein really does live up to its name, while a distinct lack of sugar and fat make it one of the healthiest choices to go for.

Unfortunately, there is a hefty compromise on texture and taste, with the chocolate flavour tested here not really doing much for these tastebuds.

It requires a more vigorous mix than some of the other powders featured on this list but we did find it one of the easiest on the stomach, perhaps thanks to an additional digestive enzyme derived from pineapple.