Best mattress for heavy people: Quality support for bigger bodies

The best mattress for heavy people won't be, by any means, the cheapest on the market. But if you weigh more than 230 pounds, this is one purchase you shouldn't be looking to scrimp on. After all, you can put a price on a good night's sleep; and the poor health and bad moods will really start to add up over time. Not to mention that a cheap mattress will ultimately prove a false economy, because it will soon start sagging and need replacing.

Most of the entries in our general best mattress ranking won't be a great choice for heavier bodies: you want to be looking at a mattress that's specifically designed for people with a higher than average body weight, as all those on our list have been. Now's a great time to buy, too, with the Black Friday mattress sales in full swing. So read on, as we reveal the best mattresses for heavy people available today, and give you the details you need to pick the right one for you.

How to choose the best mattress for heavy people

Mattresses for heavy people tend to be thicker, firmer, and more robustly designed than the average mattresses, allowing them to support you properly. Generally, the heavier you are, the firmer a mattress you'll need.

All-foam mattresses don't tend to be very comfortable for heavier people, because they lack firmness and support, as well as running hotter than other mattresses. Traditional sprung mattresses, meanwhile, do a poor job of conforming to your body shape so aren't great at providing effective pressure relief.

For this reason, hybrid mattresses are usually a better bet for heavier people. And indeed, all the beds on the list are designed with both springs and foam, in an attempt to combine the benefits of both systems while avoiding their biggest problems.

The best mattress for heavy people right now

The best mattress for heavy people available today is the Saatva HD. It's a brilliantly engineered, luxurious-feeling mattress that's robust enough to support bigger people comfortably and that will remain durable over time without sagging. You even get free white glove delivery and removal of your old mattress. Having said that, all the mattresses on this list do a great job. So if you're looking for a cheaper option, we'd recommend Brooklyn Bedding's Titan, which is a great mattress at a much more affordable price.

(Image credit: Saavta)

1. Saatva HD The best mattress for heavy people overall Specifications Depth: 11.5 or 14.5 inches Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, Cal King Trial: 180 nights Warranty: 20 years Reasons to buy + Solid construction + Luxury feel + White glove delivery Reasons to avoid - $99 return fee

The Saatva HD mattress is our pick for the best mattress for heavier people overall. It's purposely designed to support people who weigh between 300 and 500 pounds, and it achieves this while being comfortable, stylish and luxurious.

It's all centred around a 6-inch core based on offset, 12.5-gauge recycled steel coils, which are threaded with 17-gauge helical wire to limit motion transfer, and zoned to prove reinforcement in key areas. These are surrounded by 2 inches of high-density polyfoam for added stability and edge support, and above that lie a 1.5-inch layer of contoured memory foam and a 1.5-inch layer of talay latex, split into five zones. Finally, everything is topped off with a 2-inch deep quilted, organic cotton cover.

It all adds up to a beautifully constructed mattress that provides a great combination of softness and stability that's perfect for heavier people. Specifically, the Twin and Twin XL sizes can accommodate people up to 500 pounds, while the Full, Queen, King, Cal King, and Split King can accommodate up to 500 pounds on each side. This mattress is made in the USA and comes with a 180-night trial. White glove delivery, in-home setup, and removal of your old bed are all included in the price. Note, though, that Saatva only ships to the contiguous United States, not to Hawaii or Alaska, and that there's a $99 fee if you do decide to return the mattress.

(Image credit: Big Fig)

2. Big Fig The best mattress for heavy couples Specifications Depth: 13 inches Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Trial: 120 nights Warranty: 20 years Reasons to buy + Supports up to 1,100 pounds + Low motion transfer + Keeps cool Reasons to avoid - Can't ship to Hawaii or Alaska

The Big Fig is a mattress designed for people over 300 pounds. Handmade in Wisconsin, it will support up to 1,100 lbs with two sleepers in Queen, King or California King sizes, or up to 550 lbs for a single sleeper on any mattress size.

Its impressively sturdy construction is based around a 7-inch support core of pocketed coils (up to 1,600 in the King and California King sizes) made of thick, 15-gauge spring steel. This is surrounded by a 3-inch layer of high density poly foam for edge support, and sits on a 1.5-inch layer of high density poly foam. Above the core lie three separate 1-inch layers of poly foam, topped with a half-inch layer of latex, which is infused with cooling gel and aerated to promote airflow. The soft quilted top is quilted with a 1-inch layer of foam and infused with cooling ThermoGel. Finally, the entire mattress is tufted in 16 places to ensure all the different elements stay together and don't shift over time. This complex and well balanced construction supports heavier people well, without compromising on style or comfort. In particular, its unique combination of pocketed coils and multiple foam layers does a great job at preventing motion transfer. This makes it our pick as the best mattress for heavier couples.

Also note that Big Fig are keen for you to buy their own foundation, which is built to support up to 2,000 pounds. However, the mattress is suitable for any bed frame, foundation or box spring that will support up to 1,310 pounds. The Big Fig ships to the contiguous United States and some parts of Canada. However, note that all Canada orders incur a fee of $250 per mattress to cover the cost of customs fees and taxes, which is applied in checkout.

(Image credit: WinkBed)

3. WinkBed Plus The best mattress for heavy back sleepers Specifications Depth: 13.5 inches Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Trial: 120 nights Warranty: Lifetime Reasons to buy + Great pressure relief + Luxury feel + Lifetime guarantee Reasons to avoid - Can't ship to Hawaii or Alaska

The WinkBed Plus is a bed-in-a-box mattress that's specifically designed for people weighing over 300 pounds. Handcrafted in its Wisconsin factory, using all-American materials, there's a luxurious feel to its construction, which also provides an excellent level of pressure relief.

The cover of this mattress feels very high end; it's made from Tencel, a breathable, eco-friendly and moisture-wicking material made from eucalyptus. Below this lies a Euro Pillow Top made of a proprietary material called Hypersoft; a 1-inch layer of gel foam; a 2-inch later of latex,and a layer of extra dense cotton for added lumbar support. Finally comes a support core of pocketed coils, with a perimeter of high-density support foam for extra durability and edge support. The multiple layers in this mattress really do a good job in keeping heavy people balanced and aligned while sleeping, while remaining responsive. And overall this mattress is particularly well suited for back sleepers. Furthermore, the company makes bold claims for its durability, and back that up by offering a lifetime warranty.

This mattress comes with a 120 night trial, though you need to wait for 30 days to return it. Alternatively it's also available to try at the following physical locations: New York; McLean, Virginia: Edina, Minnesota; Chicago and Austin, Texas. If you decide to order a WinkBed Plus, note that it's a variation on the main WinkBed mattress; so you need to order that one, and select the 'Plus' as an option. Be aware, too, that WinkBed currently ships to the contiguous United States only.

(Image credit: Helix)

4. Helix Plus The best mattress for heavy stomach sleepers Specifications Depth: 13 inches Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Trial: 100 nights Warranty: 15 years Reasons to buy + High quality materials + Cooling qualities + Ships to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada Reasons to avoid - 30 day wait for returns

The Helix Plus is a bed-in-a-box style mattress that's been specially designed for plus-size and tall people. It was developed in direct response to customer requests, and research that found that up to 30% of Helix's customers were at a BMI where they had specific needs in their mattress.

Like the WinkBed, the cover for the Helix Plus is made of Tencel, a breathable, cooling and eco-friendly material. Below that lies a layer of three layers of proprietary memory foam, known as Dynamic Foam, Ultra Dense Memory Foam (which is 4 pounds per cubic foot), and High-Grade Polyfoam. These are designed to provide springiness and bounce (the Dynamic Foam is a lot like latex), pressure relief, and support respectively. There's also an infusion of gel to promote cooling. Beneath these foam layers lies a support core of pocketed coils, with reinforced edge support. Finally comes a base made of Helix's own high-density polyfoam, which it calls DuraDense.

This well-thought out design provides excellent contouring, pressure relief and comfort levels for heavy people in all positions, and is especially good for stomach sleepers. The high quality materials suggests it should endure well throughout the seven years you'd expect any mattress to last. And the cover, gel infusions and healthy airflow through the coils do a good job of keeping things cool. Overall, it has more of a memory foam feel than the other mattresses on our list, so is worth considering if you prefer the feel of 'sinking into' (rather than 'lying on') a mattress.

Helix ships throughout North America, but there is an extra charge for shipping to Alaska, Hawaii and Canada. Also note that there's a 100 day free trial, but that you need to wait 30 days before you return it.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

5. Brooklyn Bedding Titan The best reasonably-priced mattress for heavy people Specifications Depth: 11 inches Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King (36x84) Trial: 120 nights Warranty: 10 years Reasons to buy + Less expensive + Solid construction Reasons to avoid - Not the deepest - Add-ons raise the price

Brooklyn Bedding's Titan is a bed-in-a-box mattress designed with heavier people in mind. Although it's the thinnest mattress on our list at 11 inches, that does make it less expensive than the others, while still providing a substantial level of support and comfort for heavier people.

Custom crafted in Phoenix, Arizona, the Titan's 6-inch support core consists of up to 961 individually encased, 13.5-gauge coils, atop a 2-inch base on high density polyfoam. Above that lies a 2-inch layer of proprietary TitanFlex foam, a latex-like material, and a 1-inch layer of quilted, gel memory foam. The whole thing is wrapped in a non-removable quilted cotton knit cover. If you wish, you can pay extra to swap this for a top panel with special cooling technology. A Talalay latex mattress topper is a second add-on you can choose for an additional fee.

This firm mattress provides robust support for those with heavier frames, and it all comes at a very reasonable price. If overheating at night is a big problem for you, then you might want to head elsewhere, as the cooling add-ons will nullify that cost advantage. But otherwise, we'd say this is the best budget mattress for heavier people by a long way. Brooklyn Bedding will ship anywhere in North America, but note that white glove delivery is not available. Also be aware there is an extra charge for shipping to Hawaii, Alaska and Canada.