The best Dyson fan for cooling, heating and purifying in 2020

Dyson fans: you know when you see them. Elegant, quietly powerful and packed with innovative tech, the best Dyson fans don’t just cool the air – some can also purify the air, heat your room, or even humidify to counteract the effects of dry air.

Unlike traditional fans, Dyson fans are bladeless – making them safer if you have kids or pets, and easier to clean. Much like Dyson's cordless vacuums, the firm’s fans are best in class (and have a premium price tag to match). They use turbocharger and jet engine technology, combined with all manner of clever science, to create a more effective air stream. They're excellent at cooling the air – some will heat or purify your room too. Dyson fans are also acoustically engineered to be quieter than most other fans, and they are certainly more attractive than most fans.

So they're among the best fans you can buy. Some are also among the best air purifers, although curiously they don't yet make a best dehumidifier. But there's a lot of choice, and each Dyson fan has different features, which can make deciding which one to buy somewhat tricky. However, fear not: in this guide, we’ll help you choose the best Dyson fan for your space and budget.

Which is the best Dyson fan for cooling?

Only want to be cooled down? The best Dyson fan for cooling is the Dyson Cool tower fan (AM07). It’s a tower model, so it’s able to move a larger amount of air in a shorter amount of time. And unlike the more expensive Dyson Pure Cool tower (TP04) at number one in our guide, it's solely designed to cool you down – which it's exceptionally good at doing.

If you want an air purifier as well as cooling properties, go for the Dyson Pure Cool tower (TP04). Or, if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, we'd recommend the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool (at number six). It's a heater as well – and while it doesn't look quite as slick, you'll be able to use it all year round.

Before choosing a model from the list below, consider the size of the room, or rooms, you’ll be using it in. A desk fan won’t be as effective as a tower for cooling a large living room, for example. Also, bear in mind your budget. Dyson fans are known for being pricey – although cheap Dyson deals do appear (we’re always searching for them, so you’ll find today’s lowest prices below).

Here’s our pick of the best Dyson bladeless fans you can buy – with the pros and cons of each model clearly highlighted to help you choose the right option for your space.

The best Dyson fans for your home or office

1. Dyson Pure Cool tower fan (TP04) The best Dyson fan you can buy – it purifies the air while cooling Specifications Type: air purifying fan Format: tower Filter: Glass HEPA Media Amp diameter: 117mm Cord length : 1.8m Weight: 4.98kg Reasons to buy + Automatically purifies air + Captures gas and 99.95% of fine particles + Night mode; asthma and allergy friendly Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Dyson Pure Cool tower purifying fan (TP04) is the best Dyson fan you can buy. It's an air purifier, too, so it automatically captures gases and 99.95 per cent of fine particles – such as allergens and pollutants – before reporting on the quality of your air via your Dyson Link app. This excellent Dyson fan is certified as asthma and allergy friendly, and the high-tech filters should only need replacing once a year. It also has a night-time mode, so you can cool and purify your environment at night without being disturbed. It’s one of the priciest models, but this combination Dyson fan/purifier is the best you can buy.

New for 2020, you could also consider a further upgrade, to Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool. Naturally enough, this cools and purifies and humidifies to give an even healthier and fresher feeling environment.

2. Dyson Cool desk fan (AM06) The cheapest and best Dyson fan for cooling smaller spaces Specifications Type: cooling fan Format: desk Airflow at max setting: 370 l/s Amp diameter: 300mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 1.8kg Reasons to buy + Easy to tilt and move around + Small, powerful, quiet + Energy efficient Reasons to avoid - Doesn't purify air

The Dyson Cool desk fan is engineered for smaller spaces, and works well to cool a bedroom or small space. Despite its size, it’s an effective fan – it uses Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, which makes the initial airflow up to 15 times more powerful. Plus, the Dyson Cool desk fan uses 40 per cent less energy than the previous version of this Dyson desk fan (the AM01), and it’s 75 per cent quieter too. If you’re looking for a purifier, this won’t cut it. But at £249, it’s more affordable than our top pick, and it's the best of the 'cheaper' Dyson fans on the market.

3. Dyson Cool tower fan (AM07) Dyson's most energy efficient fan is great for large spaces Specifications Type: cooling fan Format: tower Amp width: 190mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 2.85kg Reasons to buy + Quiet and energy efficient + Air multiplier tech + Powerful cooling without choppy air Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Must point remote control at base to work

This is Dyson’s best fan for cooling large spaces. The Dyson Cool tower fan (AM07) employs Air Multiplier technology to cool big spaces evenly, so you can say goodbye to choppy air. And it’s 60 per cent quieter than the AM02 model, which means you can run it at night without disturbing your sleep. The Dyson Cool tower fan can be programmed to turn off after preset intervals, and it has a remote control. It’s also 10 per cent more energy efficient than the previous model, with an A+++ energy efficiency class. If you want powerful, efficient, and discreet cooling in a large room, this is the best Dyson fan for the job.

4. Dyson Pure Cool Desk (DP04) A smaller, more affordable version of our #1 best Dyson fan Specifications Type: purifying fan Format: desk Filter: HEPA Amp diameter: 352mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 4.65kg Reasons to buy + Premium features in a compact model, + Powerful enough to purify a whole room + Reports data quality to the app Reasons to avoid - Limited onboard controls

It's designed for desks, but the Dyson Pure Cool desk fan is actually able to purify and cool an entire room – which is impressive. It's the smaller, desk version of the Dyson Pure Cool tower fan at number one in this list, and like that model, it automatically captures gases and particles, and then projects purified air without causing a draught. The Dyson Pure Cool Desk can turn 350 degrees instead of 70, and it can be connected to Alexa or the Dyson Link app to report on air quality. It comes with a remote control, voice control, a sleep timer, and night-time mode. This is the most affordable way to get all the best Dyson fan tech in your home.

5. Dyson Pure Cool Me The cheapest way to get Dyson's Purification tech Specifications Type: personal purifying fan Format: desk Oscillation: 70 degrees Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 2.71kg Reasons to buy + The most affordably priced Dyson purifier + Lightweight and portable + Cools and purifies Reasons to avoid - Pricey for an entry level fan - Very basic – lacks additional features

The Dyson Pure Cool Me fan has the same purification technology as Dyson's other fans, but at a much more affordable price. It will still clean your air and cool you down, but this model is only designed for smaller spaces and lacks some notable features, such as auto-mode. It won’t report on air pollution, either. But it’s small enough to be portable, and light enough that you can easily move it between rooms, so it’s worth considering if you simply want a Dyson fan, without a paying a small fortune, and can live without the bells and whistles.

6. Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifying fan heater The best Dyson fan, heater and purifier for all year around use Specifications Type: purifying fan heater Airflow at max setting: 290 l/s Oscillation angle: 350 degrees Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 4.98kg Sound level: 62dB Reasons to buy + Heats as well as purifies + Oscillates 350 degrees + Can be connected to Alexa for voice control Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This is the best Dyson fan you can buy if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, and want all-year-round performance. That's because the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool combines the best in cooling and air purification with the ability to also heat a room. You can control temperature to the degree, and it'll expel purified air out the back of the fan without causing a draught. As you’d expect from one of the best Dyson fans available, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool will purify automatically, it can turn 350 degrees, and it pairs with the Link app to report on air quality. It may be overkill for most homes, but if you're looking for year-round performance, it doesn't get much better than this all-in-one Dyson fan/purifier/heater.

7. Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan heater (AM09) The cheapest Dyson fan for cooling and heating Specifications Type of fan: heating, cooling Format: desk Airflow at max setting: 186 l/s Amp diameter: 153mm Cord length: 1.8m Weight: 2.68kg Reasons to buy + Heats and cools + Jet focus gives concentrated blasts + Precise temperature control Reasons to avoid - Doesn't purify air

The Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus fan is capable of heating and cooling a room – but it won’t purify the air, which means it’s £150 cheaper than the Pure Hot + Cool model. If you’re not worried about air pollution, then this is a very good option for managing the temperature of your room. The jet focus concentrates air flow to give a strong burst when you need immediate heating or cooling – and of course, it comes with Air Multiplier tech, so you’re free from choppy air. Furthermore, when it’s heating the room, you won’t notice a burning smell, as you do with some heaters, because it won’t become hot enough to burn dust.

8. Dyson Humidifier fan (AM10) A super-quiet humidifier that kills germs while cooling you Specifications Type: humidifier fan Format: desk Airflow at max setting: 460 l/s Amp diameter : 240mm Cord length: 2m Weight: 3.4kg Reasons to buy + Quiet and kills germs + Cools as well as humidifies + Can be used for up to 18 hours Reasons to avoid - Fiddly to refill and clean

Dyson’s Humidifier fan was the first humidifier to be awarded the Quiet Mark by the Noise Abatement Society. It cools and hydrates – very quietly – and comes with UV light technology, which kills germs and keeps the air hygienic, too. It will work evenly in large rooms, and can run for up to 18 hours at a go. The only downside of the Dyson Humidifier fan is that it's a little complicated to clean, but the quietness of this Dyson fan may make up for any fiddly maintenance. Ultimately, if you experience respiratory symptoms in the summer months when the air contains more allergens, or dry skin or airways when there’s less moisture in the air (which can happen both in summer or winter), this humidifying Dyson fan is well worth considering.