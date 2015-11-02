The craziest cars from the Tokyo Motor Show

Previous Next 1/11

Moshi moshi! It's the Tokyo Motor Show…

Oh, oh, oh, life can be cruel, in Tokyo. So sang effeminate futurists Japan in the 1980s, but clearly they hadn't set eyes on the whacky car concepts to be found at Tokyo Motor Show.

For while the non-concept car launches this year could be best described as 'traditional', Japanese manufacturers brought their A game when it came to visions of what might be chewing up the highways of the near and not-so-near future.

Examples include a ride with air bags on the outside, one that boasts hologram entertainment and even a vehicle that'll power your house. The looks, meanwhile, ranged from Batmobile to Jonny Cab to sci-fi clown car.

Indulge us, then, while we come over all Top Gear…

