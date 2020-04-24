Best Fitbit deals 2020: the best offers on cheap Fitbit Versa 2, Charge 4, Ionic and the rest

The best Fitbit deals? We got 'em. Fitbit makes some of the world's best fitness trackers, and its best-selling ones, too. It has been doing so since before activity and fitness tracking was even a thing.

You can get cheaper trackers, but Fitbit has a deserved reputation for the quality of what it sells, in terms of build and app support. As such its products are priced quite high, but you can get deals on them via Fitbit's own website and elsewhere and they will help you get fit. It's arguable that they help people who already in shape get more fit, but they are very motivating for workout newcomers.

We have this more in-depth guide to all the Fitbit family if you want to do a spot of Fitbit research, and quick links to the 2 most popular Fitbits.

All today's other best Fitbit deals are below courtesy of our magical pricing widgets (and the occasional bit of human intervention). There are always deals to be had on Fitbits, and that is also true on Amazon Prime Day. Please note that the Fitbit Charge 4 is available for pre-order only at this point.

Best Fitbit deals by device and by retailer

The best Fitbit deals in depth

Fitbit Versa 2: best Fitbit overall





When it was brand new, you had to pay anything up to £60/$60 more for the Versa 2 than for the Versa. Was it worth the extra? Arguably not, but it's now getting regular discounts, while the first Versa has all but sold out, having been discontinued. The Versa 2 is slightly more attractive and comes with Alexa built in – an odd but enjoyable version of Alexa, as it responds to your spoken instructions and requests in text form only, rather than yapping away on your wrist. It's the best Fitbit and a solid smartwatch too, with NFC for contactless payments. No GPS, although you can tap into your phone's to map and measure runs, hikes and rides.

Fitbit Charge 4

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Hot off the production lines, Charge 4 is the newest Fitbit and its best ever fitness band, as opposed to smartwatch-style tracker. Fitbit has been rather unlucky with the timing of this launch. Charge 4 is the first smaller and more affordable Fitbit to have GPS built in, but it came out just as lockdown started in many places, rendering GPS somewhat less useful. Even so it's an excellent fitness tracker with acceptably good cardio tracking, improved handling of notifications and Fitbit's usual, excellent battery life. It's doubtful that you'll see many Fitbit Charge 4 deals or discounts quite yet, mind.

Fitbit Versa: best Fitbit for price





While the Versa 2 may be the best Fitbit you can buy – for most people's purposes, anyway – the original Versa is the one for deals hunters. So long as your wrists are fairly slender it's an attractive enough watch, even though the Versa 2 is noticeably more chic. There's no GPS built in but it can use your phone's to track runs, hikes and rides. That aside, you get the full English breakfast of Fitbit functionality, with cardio tracking, apps, notifications, swim tracking, Fitbit Pay and 5 days of battery life.

Fitbit Versa Lite, Versa Special Edition and Versa 2 Special Edition

Left-right: Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Versa Special Edition (Image credit: Fitbit)

Also well worth considering is the T3 Award winning Versa Lite. This loses Fitbit Pay and the Versa's on-wrist video coach – not a great loss – and won't track swims, but it's usually cheaper.

The Versa Special Edition is the same as Versa, but in a choice of 2 more premium finishes. It's usually more expensive although obviously, look out for them there deals.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Versa 2 Special Edition is the same as the Versa 2 but made of more premium materials. It also comes with a 3-month trial of Fitbit's interesting but flawed Premium service.

Fitbit Charge 3: Best Fitbit band

This is more like what most people think of when you say 'Fitbit': a band with a small screen. Charge 3, like Versa, offers heart-rate monitoring, tracking of runs and cycles (via your phone's GPS, and notifications, although it dials down the smartwatch functionality.

Fitbit Ionic: best Fitbit running watch

The Ionic is much like the Versa, but bigger and with its own GPS built in. As such it's the best Fitbit for more serious outdoor exercisers. We're not overly enthused about its looks, but it's the most fully-featured and 'pro' of Fitbit's extensive range.

Fitbit Inspire HR: best Fitbit for women

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Perhaps it would be an over-simplification to say this is the Charge 3, but aimed more squarely at women. But it wouldn't be much of an over-simplification.

Fitbit Ace 2: best Fitbit for kids

(Image credit: Fitbit)

This is a Fitbit Inspire (see below) in a child-proof case and can be managed by you, the parent, via additional settings in the Fitbit app. A very popular device, it's a great way to get you kids moving. No GPS means it's a bit limited as a fitness device but also that nobody can track your child's whereabouts, which on balance seems like A Good Thing.

Fitbit Inspire

(Image credit: Fitbit)

It would however be no over-simplification to say that this is the exact same thing as Inspire HR, except with no cardio tracking or access to GPS.

Fitbit Alta HR

This is essentially an older version of the Inspire HR. It's not waterproof but it's otherwise very similar. Being effectively discontinued, you may well find it going cheap. Don't buy it if it's not.

Fitbit Charge 2

The Charge 2 is to the Charge 3 as the Alta HR is to the Inspire HR. Which is to say it's quite similar but older and less good overall. If the price is right (ie: on the low side) it is still good enough to consider, though.

Fitbit Alta

Fitbit Alta is exactly what you'd expect: the Alta HR, shorn of heart-rate tracking.

Fitbit Blaze

Fitbit's first stab at a fitness smartwatch is still available in various places and isn't bad, although obviously, we'd recommend the newer Ionic or Versa over this.

Fitbit Flex 2

As basic as it gets, this lets you access Fitbit's app and social community, and counts your steps. That's all some people need…

Fitbit Surge

The Surge was worn by Barack Obama when he was running (for office). Like Mr Obama, the Surge's best years are now behind it, although a hardcore following still swears it's the best thing ever.

