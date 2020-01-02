Best beach bags 2020: keep all your essentials stowed away and sand-free

Packing for a day at the beach requires more stuff than you might think. You’ve got to pack a towel which is very bulky, not to mention some snacks to keep you going and perhaps a spare change of clothes if you’re brave enough to go in the sea.

We’ve picked out a range of bags that will ensure you are prepared for a long day of fun in the sun, so check out our list below to see what’s on offer.

When picking out the perfect beach bag for you, it’s mainly down to a choice of style. Tote bags are most common as they’re large and can fit plenty of items in, including a towel.

The Berluti Air Small Canvas And Leather Tote Bag is made from hard-canvas, which makes it durable for days out but it remains a stylish option.

The other popular choice of beach bag would be the rucksack, great for families as you can wear it hands-free so it’s a convenient option when travelling with kids.

If you find you end up bringing half the beach back with you, then we highly recommend the Battenwear Mesh Tote Bag , designed to keep your belongings free from sand with its mesh outer.

1. Berluti Air Small Canvas And Leather Tote Bag A durable travel bag for those days out Specifications Type: Tote Material: Leather and canvas Capacity: 27L Reasons to buy + Hard-wearing canvas Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This stylish tote is perfect for a day out at the beach as it’s made from hard-wearing canvas that won’t get scratched or dirty.

It’s super spacious so you can expect to pack in your beach towel along with all other essentials and its leather trim means it stands upright and won’t fall over in the sand. Inside it has an internal sleeve and a key ring so you can attach your valuables. Overall a designer bag that will serve you well.

2. Fjällräven Kanken Classic Backpack A waterproof backpack that’s both durable and convenient for days out Specifications Type: Backpack Material: Vinylon Capacity: 16L Reasons to buy + Lots of pockets Today's Best Deals $35 View at Amazon 947 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A backpack is without a doubt the easiest way to carry your stuff hassle-free. If you often cycle down the beach then this is a great option as there is plenty of room for all the essentials with lots of interior pockets, plus fully adjustable straps for comfortable all day wear.

It’s moisture resistant and it also has a seat pad so you can use the bag to sit on if necessary. The Scandi style backpack is smart beach bag and it comes in a variety of colours to suit your personal style.

3. Vilebrequin Uni Bicolore Beach Bag A spacious, plush tote that’s easy to carry Specifications Type: Tote Material: Cotton Canvas Capacity: Unknown Reasons to buy + Folds away Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want to look stylish on the beach then this designer tote not only looks good but is functional too. It’s made from sturdy cotton canvas and has adjustable handles which make it easy to chuck over your shoulder.

Its spacious interior is enough for a days’ worth of essentials and it can even be folded away easily so it’s great for packing in your suitcase for holiday. The bag is finished with the Vilebrequin logo.

4. Onia Sutton Shell Tote Bag Lightweight and roomy for all your beach gear Specifications Type: Tote Material: Sutton Capacity: 57L Reasons to buy + Zip fastening Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This oversized tote will allow you to prepare for all eventualities at the beach this summer. Whether you’re swimming or snorkelling or having a picnic, you can expect to fit everything you need in this spacious beach bag.

It features an internal zip pocket for your valuables, and the bag itself has a zip fastening for extra security. It’s lightweight with two handles that make it easy to throw over your shoulder and easy to wipe clean.

5. Herschel Supply Co. Little America Mid-Volume Backpack A stylish backpack with room for your media Specifications Type: Backpack Material: Polyester Capacity: 17L Reasons to buy + Tech pocket Today's Best Deals $74.50 View at NORDSTROM.com 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Whether you’re headed down the beach with your mates or chilling by the pool, this backpack is handy for not only carrying your towel and other beach bits, but you can take along your laptop or tablet for entertainment and keep it safe and separate in the dedicated laptop compartment.

This backpack also has a headphone port so you can keep your phone or Mp3 dry in your bag while you listen to tunes. The straps are adjustable and breathable so the bag won’t overheat on your body.

6. Battenwear Mesh Tote Bag Leave the beach where it belongs with this mesh bag Specifications Type: Tote Material: Mesh Capacity: 25L Reasons to buy + Mesh keeps sand out of the bag Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Don’t you just hate it when you bring back half the beach with you in your bag? Well this mesh bag is designed to keep sand out and keep all your belongings safe and dry.

The zipped pocket for your keys, phone and change will keep them dry, while the spacious main compartment can easily fit a rolled up towel and other items. The blue mesh design has a sporty style, perfect for carrying swimwear.