Best Amazon Prime films: top movies to check out now

Live Die Repeat

For shame! If you like action, sci-fi or just good movies in general and you didn't go and see this at the cinema then hang your head in shame. Well, actually, it isn't really your fault as the primary reason why this film was seen as a commercial failure (despite making more than twice its budget at the box office) was because of epic bungling on behalf of its Hollywood producers.

Despite being based on the Japanese manga All You Need Is Kill, which is a great and memorable title, some geniuses decided that it wasn't good enough for the movie, so changed it to Live Die Repeat, which is worse but at least it describes what the film is about. However then, for some reason that is only known to a select few, it was decided that while that name was fine for some territories, it wasn't for others. The film therefore also got released as Edge of Tomorrow, which is so bland and uninspiring that it was no wonder nobody knew what the film was about and, as such, didn't go and see it.

Well, if you missed it then now is your perfect chance to get in on the action, with All You Need Is Kill (sorry, but that is what it should've been called all along) now on Amazon Prime. The film sees an on-form Tom Cruise join up with she's-so-hot-right-now Emily Blunt to tackle an alien enemy that has the ability to manipulate the flow of time. When Cruise accidently inherits said time control powers though, the destruction of Earth is put on hold, with a series of well-shot action set-pieces and well-written dialogue carrying the viewer to a satisfying and tense final showdown.

