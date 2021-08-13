Apple MacBook Air M1 deal is the lowest price to date

For most users, the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. The M1 chip provides lightning-fast processing, it runs silently thanks to the fan-less design, the retina display is bright and sharp and the battery will last up to 18 hours.

If all that isn't enough for you, then the news that you can now get it with a decent discount will tip you over the edge. We're seeing the biggest price reduction on MacBook Air M1 models, ever.

You can now pick one up at Amazon for $899 – that's $100 off the full retail price for the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD version. You can also get the 512GB SSD version at Amazon for $1,149, which is also $100 less than the retail.

MacBook Air M1 deals