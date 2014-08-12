Apocalypse Now: Tech to survive the end of the world
Put your trust in this selection of gear
Put your trust in this selection of gear
It may look like a sandwich toaster, but this little guy packs a punch when it comes to charging your gadgets. iPhone, tablets, SLR cameras, tablets, even laptops are all covered by the USB connection, making it a multi-tasking hero. And at 700g it won't weigh you down while you're running away from flesh-eating zombies.
£145 | Power Traveller
Like a smarter version of popular app Find My Friends, this device allows you to send 160-character messages to friends and track their location - think walkie-talkie meets Twitter. It taps into global satellites, so you'll never be without signal, and boasts 100 hours of battery life. Waterproof and endearingly brick-like, you can even post to social media and show off how well you're doing at staying alive. Just remember to disable location services first…
£216 | Amazon
Travelling by night may be your safest bet, but you'll need to defend yourself at a moment's notice. Enter Gerber with one of their lightest and most compact pocket knives with 10 components and a handy torch at the front. Protect yourself and see what you're doing – perfect.
£43.19 | Gerber
If you're being ambushed while scavaging or hunting a blinding torch isn't a smart move. Opt instead for Bushnell's small and sharp night-vision monocular, putting objects up to 200m away into sharp focus. Its infrared sensor adjusts in accordance with the conditions to provide optimum lighting and focus every time. Time now to worry about ambushes in daylight…
£209 | Amazon
Why would you want to record your near-death experience? To show off in a post-apocolyptic tavern, of course! Sony has cleverly combined a camcorder with binoculars and still manages to keep it under 1kg at a featherweight 765g. With a 20.4 megapixel camera, 1920x1080 video recording and Dolby speakers, what it lacks in looks, it more than makes up for in spec.
£1,749 | Sony
The threat of imminent death doesn't seem so bad when you've got a cup of freshly brewed tea in your hand. The Solo Stove is small and light at only 250g, but somehow manages to boil 1L of water in less than 10 minutes. It also runs on biomass alone, so show off your hunter-gatherer skills as you seek out dry twigs and pine cones.
£62.99 | Amazon
Nothing makes you feel more invincible than an axe – and this one comes with added extras. Its fibreglass-enforced handle and stainless steel blade will make light work of anything from string to cages and metal doors, if you find yourself stuck in the Jurassic Park lab. Plus it comes with a compass in case you get carried away in the forest. Just resist the temptation to show off your The Shining impression.
£48.99 | United Culinary Knives
The end of the world isn't the time to be practicing Boy Scout Fire Starting 101. Your fingers are freezing off and you need fire fast, which is where this little genius comes in. With one-handed operation, water resistance and coming in at little under than 30g, throw this in your rucksack and you'll feel like a modern-day Prometheus.
£9.95 | The Bushcraft Store
You want to see what's around you, but don't want to leave the comfort and security of your tent – the AirDrone is the answer. Directly stream what the drone sees onto your smartphone via the Freeflight app and spot the bloodthirsty hoards from miles away. It's quiet, light and comes with enough memory to record 2 hours of video – not that you'll need longer than 10 minutes to know which direction to run.
£319.99 | Parrot
Speaking of direction, never lose yours with this all-in-one compass and watch. As tough and durable as it looks, Casio have jam-packed their water resistant outdoors watch with a compass, barometer, altimeter and thermometer. Strap this on your wrist and you'll feel ready to take on anything, guaranteed.
£190 | Casio
Murky creeks, questionable streams, and the sea may be your only sources of water when you're on the run from a biochemical outbreak. Thankfully, the ultra-compact Steripen makes sterilising easy with an applicator that fits right into your bottle and purifies your water in just 3 seconds. It also doubles up as a handy LED flashlight, so you're not caught unaware while filling up.
£77.40 | Amazon
If push comes to shove and you have to defend yourself, make like Hawkeye with this incredible crossbow. It's engineered for precision and comfortable shooting every time, with a patented silicon coating to make firing quiet and smooth. The expert one-piece tactical stock also means you'll never miss a shot. Just the sight of this beast will frighten off the most ruthless man-eating monster – be warned.
£379.99 | Outdoor Hobbies