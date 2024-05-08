Apple TV+ trailer for new Jake Gyllenhaal series has everyone saying the same thing

There's nothing like a big name attached to your TV project to get the people keen, as Apple has proved with its latest dark thriller.

Presumed Innocent will star leading man Jake Gyllenhaal, and got its first teaser last week, teeing up a streaming run that will start on 12 June on Apple TV+.

The limited series looks like it should see Gyllenhaal in complex form, playing Rusty Sabich, chief deputy prosecutor at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' Office.

Based on a novel by Scott Turow, the limited series will span eight episodes and looks like it'll tell a story that gets fairly dark fairly quickly.

Sabich's messy private life will come into sharp focus when suspicion falls on him in a high-profile murder case, with politics and personal power coming into play in major ways.

The cast is rounded out by names such as Ruth Negga, Peter Sarsgaard and Bill Camp, and has big-name creators in the form of David E. Kelley (the mind behind Big Little Lies) and executive producer J.J. Abrams, who needs no introduction.

It all looks impressive enough, but that Gyllenhaal casting seems to have gone down absolutely superbly so far – the teaser trailer has racked up countless comments indicating that his presence is a winning formula.

One person wrote, "Anything with Jake, count me in, one of the best actors there is," while another said even more simply: "I'll watch anything with Jake in it".

He is indeed a magnetic performer when he's on song, as movies like Nightcrawler and Zodiac have shown over the years, so here's hoping that Presumed Innocent can join those ranks.

From Apple's point of view, the relative success of the show when it is released might underline the idea that the best streaming service is the one that manages to get the biggest stars.

For now, all we can do is wait until early June for the show to arrive – although it's a very safe bet at this stage that Apple will drop a longer trailer at some point before then, to whet our appetites further.