8 incredible cars to supercharge your driving

Previous Next 5/8

Lamborghini Veneno

With plans to build just nine cars, and at a price tag of £2.8 million, the Veneno is the very pinnacle of exclusivity; it's very likely most people will never see one on the road. The astonishingly sleek vehicle – which looks like a cross between a stealth fighter and a sci-fi movie prop – is entirely a function of aerodynamics, designed for cornering performance and stability at high speed. The cockpit is a symphony of carbon fibre and composites, but if it all feels a bit too claustrophobic you can always go for the slightly more expensive open-topped Roadster. Decisions, decisions.