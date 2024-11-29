Wallace & Gromit film created with iPhone 16 Pro Max towers over Battersea

This is a Christmas display to beat. Projected onto the giant towers of Battersea Power Station each night until New Year will be a pair of Christmas trees and a short animation of the legendary Wallace & Gromit.
Battersea Power Station is now a luxury shopping complex and also home to Apple's UK headquarters. The animation was created using eight iPhone 16 Pro Max devices shooting in ProRaw format and outputted in 6K.
While the iPhone 16 Pro Max only shoots video in up to 4K, the animators shot a total of 6,000 still frames using the 12MP 5x telephoto lens, which were then stitched together to create the 6K video.
The display will show on the towers each night between 5pm and 10:30pm, if you want to get a view for yourself. You can also see the live video here.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
-
-
Traeger’s best pellet grill is $200 off in the Home Depot Black Friday sale
Get 29% off the Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill in the Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published