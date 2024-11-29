Wallace & Gromit film created with iPhone 16 Pro Max towers over Battersea

The towers of Battersea Power station will display giant Wallace & Gromit animations created using the Apple devices each night until the New Year

This is a Christmas display to beat. Projected onto the giant towers of Battersea Power Station each night until New Year will be a pair of Christmas trees and a short animation of the legendary Wallace & Gromit.

Battersea Power Station is now a luxury shopping complex and also home to Apple's UK headquarters. The animation was created using eight iPhone 16 Pro Max devices shooting in ProRaw format and outputted in 6K.

Wallace and Gromit

(Image credit: Apple)

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max only shoots video in up to 4K, the animators shot a total of 6,000 still frames using the 12MP 5x telephoto lens, which were then stitched together to create the 6K video.

The display will show on the towers each night between 5pm and 10:30pm, if you want to get a view for yourself. You can also see the live video here.

