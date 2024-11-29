I can't believe Meta Quest 3S has dropped to this price already – Black Friday deal is a steal

The all-new Meta Quest 3S is amazingly discounted for Black Friday

Meta Quest 3S deal
(Image credit: Meta)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in Deals

The Meta Quest 3S was recently released to provide a cheaper alternative to the excellent Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset, and now a new Black Friday deal has made it even more affordable.

UK retailer John Lewis has slashed the prices of the standard 128GB model and the upgraded 256GB version with double the storage.

You can get the Meta Quest 3S 128GB version for just £274.99 and the Meta Quest 3S 256GB for £359 – that's a saving of up to £20.

What's more, you get a free copy of VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow with each purchase and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+.

Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, 128GB
Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, 128GB: was £289 now £274.99 at John Lewis

The Meta Quest 3S is an excellent mixed reality headset that gives you access to 100s of games and applications without the need for a PC.

View Deal
Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, 256GB
Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset, 256GB: was £379 now £359 at John Lewis

If you want to store more games and apps on the headset itself, this version comes with double the storage space.

View Deal

If you'd rather shop elsewhere or John Lewis runs out of stock, Argos also has a similar offer in the UK.

However, John Lewis is also offering a deal on a Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap when you purchase either headset online. You can get £15 off the more robust, alternative headband (usually £59.99) with a promo code on each headset's purchase page.

Why consider the Meta Quest 3S?

Meta introduced its entry-level mixed reality headset just a couple of months ago.

It cuts back on a few features found on the Meta Quest 3, but is still considered one of the best VR headsets around today.

It uses the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, while the 1832 x 1920 display may have a lower resolution, it is still excellent.

In fact, many of the features you'll find on the Meta Quest 3S are similar or even slightly improved over the Meta Quest 2, making this a great purchase, especially at a discount.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸