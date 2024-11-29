I can't believe Meta Quest 3S has dropped to this price already – Black Friday deal is a steal

The Meta Quest 3S was recently released to provide a cheaper alternative to the excellent Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset, and now a new Black Friday deal has made it even more affordable.

UK retailer John Lewis has slashed the prices of the standard 128GB model and the upgraded 256GB version with double the storage.

You can get the Meta Quest 3S 128GB version for just £274.99 and the Meta Quest 3S 256GB for £359 – that's a saving of up to £20.

What's more, you get a free copy of VR game Batman: Arkham Shadow with each purchase and a three-month trial of Meta Quest+.

If you'd rather shop elsewhere or John Lewis runs out of stock, Argos also has a similar offer in the UK.

However, John Lewis is also offering a deal on a Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap when you purchase either headset online. You can get £15 off the more robust, alternative headband (usually £59.99) with a promo code on each headset's purchase page.

Why consider the Meta Quest 3S?

Meta introduced its entry-level mixed reality headset just a couple of months ago.

It cuts back on a few features found on the Meta Quest 3, but is still considered one of the best VR headsets around today.

It uses the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, while the 1832 x 1920 display may have a lower resolution, it is still excellent.

In fact, many of the features you'll find on the Meta Quest 3S are similar or even slightly improved over the Meta Quest 2, making this a great purchase, especially at a discount.