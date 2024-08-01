Upgrade your game, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, showcasing the most amazing tech to boost your skills and fitness, and have more fun outdoors.

We've covered  all the best sporting bases, including football, running, paddleboarding, and even padel – fast becoming one of the most popular activities to play in the UK. So whatever you're into, you'll discover the tech that will help you to level up your game.

Plus, there's loads more inside the latest issue, including the best home cinema audio upgrades to supercharge every movie night. You'll also find out everything you ever wanted to know about smart BBQs to make your summer sizzling sessions even more impressive. Looking for a fantastic flip phone? Discover why the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is the best there is in our in-depth review, and much more!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Upgrade your game – the best tech to improve your skills, fitness and have more fun!
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring revealed – could Samsung’s first smart ring be your next finger trinket?
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review – find out what we think about this stunning new flip phone
  • The best smart BBQs – take your summer grilling to the next level
  • LG OLED C4 rated – a supreme premium TV that won’t break the bank
  • Home cinema audio upgrades – from sublime Atmos headphones to masterful multi-channel speaker setups, discover how to make movie night better than ever
  • Beats Pill on test – the Pill is back, and it's loud, proud and fully waterproof
  • The best AI tech – the latest super smart gadgets, plus how Apple Intelligence is going to upgrade your Apple gear

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.

T3 Magazine

T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.  You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more.  We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.

With contributions from
