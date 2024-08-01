Upgrade your game, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, showcasing the most amazing tech to boost your skills and fitness, and have more fun outdoors.
We've covered all the best sporting bases, including football, running, paddleboarding, and even padel – fast becoming one of the most popular activities to play in the UK. So whatever you're into, you'll discover the tech that will help you to level up your game.
Plus, there's loads more inside the latest issue, including the best home cinema audio upgrades to supercharge every movie night. You'll also find out everything you ever wanted to know about smart BBQs to make your summer sizzling sessions even more impressive. Looking for a fantastic flip phone? Discover why the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is the best there is in our in-depth review, and much more!
- Get this issue in our iPad edition
- Read us on Android phones and tablets
- Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Upgrade your game – the best tech to improve your skills, fitness and have more fun!
- Samsung Galaxy Ring revealed – could Samsung’s first smart ring be your next finger trinket?
- Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review – find out what we think about this stunning new flip phone
- The best smart BBQs – take your summer grilling to the next level
- LG OLED C4 rated – a supreme premium TV that won’t break the bank
- Home cinema audio upgrades – from sublime Atmos headphones to masterful multi-channel speaker setups, discover how to make movie night better than ever
- Beats Pill on test – the Pill is back, and it's loud, proud and fully waterproof
- The best AI tech – the latest super smart gadgets, plus how Apple Intelligence is going to upgrade your Apple gear
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more. We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.
-
-
Gardening jobs for August: 10 tasks to protect your garden from harsh rays
Beat the heat with these August gardening tips
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
RingConn Smart Ring Gen 2 review: keeps getting better
Affordable, lightweight, and packed with essential health features, RingConn's second wearable is an excellent option for those on a tight budget
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Gadget of the year, in the latest issue of T3!
Welcome to 2024’s edition of the T3 awards, where we carefully select the finest tech that we’ve ever seen over the last year
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Apple Vision Pro, in the latest issue of T3!
Join us as we get hands on with Apple’s game-changing mixed reality headset and explore what the future of the device might look like
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Essential travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!
Whether you’re going on a remote beach retreat or a culture-filled city break, this unmissable tech will guarantee that it’s a trip to remember
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The Hot 100, in the latest issue of T3!
Discover the most lip-lickingly desirable tech upgrades you should be planning to buy
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The ultimate gadget wishlist, in the latest issue of T3!
Get your hands on the most trailblazing tech out there, from completely wire-free TVs to state-of-the-art e-paper tablets
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Luxury tech for less, in the latest issue of T3!
Feeling the pinch? You can get this top-tier tech without emptying your bank account
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Huge upgrades for 2023, in the latest issue of T3!
Great gadgets for levelling up every area of your life, whether it’s reigniting your social life, learning new skills or improving your fitness
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Give a magical gift this Xmas, with a subscription to T3 from just £3
Pick up the perfect stocking filler for family and friends – save up to £1.99 an issue on a subscription to T3!
By T3 Magazine Published