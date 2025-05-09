Upgrade everything, in the latest issue of T3!

Glorious gadgets to enhance every area of your life, and then some, from kitchen tech to the best workout gear

The latest issue of T3 magazine
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in News

The new issue of T3 is here, and you're going to love this one – discover the best gadgets to upgrade your life with, and then how to upgrade them even more! Want to make some tweaks to your home office? We got you. Need to make the latest movies look and sound better than ever? We can do that too.

Plus, we find out how to supercharge your home security; help you gear up your garden for summer; and we put one of the best OLED TVs of 2025 to the test.

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Upgrade everything! We discover which gadgets can help you improve every area of your life, from kitchen tech to the best workout gear. We also reveal the mini upgrades you can make to make them even better!
  • Samsung S90F rated. Is this the best OLED TV of 2025? We find out
  • Gear up your garden for summer with the best tech for prepping and enjoying your outdoor space
  • MSI Claw 8 AI+ on test. A powerful and premium alternative to the Steam Deck
  • The best smart rings rated. Five smart rings, one tester. But which one do you need and why?
  • Six of the best carry-on tech bags for your travel
  • Supercharge your home security with the best tech to keep crims at bay
  • …and loads more!

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.

T3 Magazine

T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.  You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more.  We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸