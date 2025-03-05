Your Smart TV could get a massive AI boost soon, but it does need one thing first

Quick Summary Google will reportedly roll out its Gemini Live AI assistant to Google TV devices, including TVs sporting the platform. A survey sent to insiders suggests the upgrade could happen in the coming months.

Select Smart TVs could become even smarter soon, as evidence points to a roll out of Gemini Live to the Google TV platform.

That will affect many of Philips' TVs in the UK, plus sets from the likes of Sony, TCL and Hisense – basically any model running Google TV.

However, even if you don't have the operating system built into your own TV, the Google TV Streamer will also likely benefit, as Google looks to add its AI-powered assistant to its entertainment OS. You could add one of those to your setup.

First shown at CES 2025, the Gemini Live update will introduce a more conversational form of interacting with your supported TV or set-top-box. It should make it easier to find the shows and movies you want to watch, while also bringing up rich information based on more natural vocal commands.

You should be able to control your smart home more effectively too, and set up your TV to be more personalised using just your voice.

According to Android Police, a recent survey conducted by Google suggests that the AI upgrade is on its way. It asked the Google TV Advisors Club which was the best way to communicate certain new features to users. They were presented with different bodies of text describing the likes of an upgraded, AI-powered Ambient Screensaver, plus the implementation of News Briefs.

It also hints that new streaming devices could come with far-field microphone technology built-in – much like Amazon Echo speakers and Sky Glass. Manufacturers will likely be given the option to include them in future TVs too.

There's no word yet on when Gemini Live and other features could be pushed to Google TV devices, but the fact the survey has been doing the rounds suggests it could be soon. Indeed, Google suggested during CES that it could be mid-2025, so that seems reasonable still.