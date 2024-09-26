Snag a brand new 65-inch Fire TV for less than £450 right now

As both the leaves and the mercury start to fall, many will start to think of cosy evenings in and pumpkin-laden hot drinks. But in the world of tech, this time of year means something else entirely – deals.

Even before the insanity of Black Friday descends upon us, we have the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. That's likely to be a dream for tech lovers, with discounts on a range of big ticket items across the site.

But don't think you have to wait for then, even. We've just spotted the brand new TCL PF650K range on the site at a special earlybird price. That means you can snag the 65-inch TV for just £448!

That cash gets you a whole lot of TV. For starters, this is a Fire TV, which means it will bring all of your favourite apps into one place. It's essentially like having a Fire TV Stick built into your TV, and is a really intuitive interface.

It also means you'll find Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in. No more pressing the channel buttons – that's so last year. Instead, simply ask Alexa to find your favourite content hands free.

All of that comes to life via a 4k HDR display. That's an LED panel, and the HDR technology allows for brilliant dynamic range. That means you'll get deep blacks and stunning highlights in the same scene. It also uses a bezel-less design, which looks phenomenal.

You'll also find a Dolby Atmos sound setup in here. That allows users to enjoy the 360-degree surround sound associated with that technology. Enjoy cinematic audio and hear the movement in every shot.