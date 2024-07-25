New Loewe TV sounds like a good deal with its integrated soundbar

Quick Summary Loewe has just announced a new TV range – and it sounds like a great value proposition. The key benefit here is an integrated soundbar, pairing top audio performance out of the box.

When you're looking to really upgrade your home entertainment system, there are a couple of key purchases to make. First, you'll need one of the best TVs, to ensure your picture quality is as good as possible.

One you've got that sorted, it's wise to pair it with one of the best soundbars. That will ensure your sound quality is just as good as your image quality, giving you the perfect basis for watching your favourite shows and movies.

The new Loewe We.See LCD range pulls all of that into one bundle at an impressive price. The result? A great, affordable entry point into the Loewe world.

There are two sizes on offer – a 32-inch TV and a 43-inch TV. The 43-inch model offers a 4k resolution panel, while the 32-inch allows for Full HD viewing.

Inside, you'll find support for a range of the best streaming services. Popular favourites like Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video are all built in from the off, giving users a chance to stream endless TV out of the box.

Perhaps the star of the show here is the integrated soundbar at the bottom, though. That's a 60W front-firing system, which is designed to offer faithful acoustic reproduction and a stunning movie sound experience.

It doesn't have to stop there, either. Whether you're already a Loewe customer, or you plan to add other products from their range later down the line, this TV acts as a fantastic centre piece for your rig.

Connections to other devices can be made either via lossless wireless Bluetooth, or with an HDMI eARC connection. The result is a full home cinema experience which is totally customisable based on the user preference.

So, how much do these panels cost? Well, likely not as much as you'd expect. The 32-inch model will set you back just £900, while the larger 4k 43-inch display will cost £1,200.