Netflix adds new picture feature that can make shows and movies look much better
Finally adds a new picture format that Samsung TV owners will especially love.
Quick Summary
Netflix finally supports HDR10+ on select movies and TV shows.
It has added the format that's supported by Samsung TVs and many other models.
Netflix has finally added a feature many viewers have requested for years – especially those with Samsung TVs.
The streaming service has introduced HDR10+ to its picture formats, which is a significant step up from the standard HDR many have had to put up with over a considerable period.
Of course, this might not mean much to those with TVs that support Dolby Vision – that's been part of the Netflix makeup for a long while. However, Samsung sets have never supported Dolby's extended HDR format, opting for the similar technology of HDR10+ instead, which was co-created by the Korean brand itself.
Like Dolby Vision, HDR10+ works like HDR10 in that it widens the available colour gamut and increases aspects like contrast and accuracy, but it does so dynamically. It is capable of adjusting the image on a scene-by-scene basis, even frame-by-frame in some instance.
Conventional HDR10 has a set metadata for the entirety of the show or film. There's no competition when you compare the two.
Why it's taken so long for Netflix to add HDR10+ support is a mystery – the format has been around for eight years, having been first announced in the spring of 2017. In addition, Samsung makes some of the best TVs you can buy, which are often among the best-selling models globally.
Perhaps it's because Amazon co-launched the standard with Samsung originally, and has been one of its biggest supporters ever since. Still, better late than never, eh?
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
To get HDR10+ streaming you will need a Netflix Premium account, which currently costs £18.99 per month in the UK, $24.99 in the States, and A$25.99 in Australia.
For that, you also get access to 4K Ultra HD content with no ads, and can watch on up to four devices simultaneously. You can download shows and movies on up to six devices to watch offline.
There's also Netflix Spatial Audio support and Dolby Atmos.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
