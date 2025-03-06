LG's best new OLED TV of 2025 just got some very welcome pricing news

Quick Summary The LG OLED G5 is now available for pre-order in the UK – with "expected delivery within 3 weeks from John Lewis", so circa 28 March on sale – in all sizes, from 48- to 97-inches. The welcome news is that, despite a new multi-layer OLED panel technology, there's no price rise year-on-year compared to the previous LG OLED G4 model (for the majority of panel sizes).

I've been reviewing the best OLED TVs for many years now – and LG is always a star of the show. I've just tested out the new OLED G5, the brand's best new TV for 2025, and there's some welcome pricing and availability news in the UK.

John Lewis has a pre-order page up, where you can register your interest for the OLED G5 in any of its sizes, from 48-inch through to 97-inch, with expected delivery 'within 3 weeks' – meaning it should be in people's hands and homes before the end of March 2025.

The G5 series is the successor to the 5-star G4 series from last year – which I called a 'gaming and cinematic powerhouse' for its quality picture and incredible future-proof features. But that was then and this is now: the G5 introduces a totally new panel technology over its predecessor, with a multi-layer OLED that's even brighter.

Despite this panel upgrade – which spells the end of Micro Lens Array in OLED – the G5 doesn't cost more than its G4 equivalent at launch, where the same panel sizes existed anyway – except for the 77-inch model. There's a 48-inch model in 2025, for example, which foregoes the new panel – as does the 97-inch model – as it's not created at those smaller and largest of scales.

The sweet spot, therefore, is the 55-, or 65-inch models, where the panel is the best-of-best and you get the utmost from the OLED G5's latest tech. I've put the pricing in a table below, with comparison to the OLED G4 (spoiler alert: they're mostly the same!)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size LG G4 OLED LG G5 OLED 48-inch N/A £1,799 55-inch £2,399 £2,399 65-inch £3,299 £3,299 77-inch £4,499 £4,999 83-inch £6,999 £6,999 97-inch N/A £24,999.99

The 97-inch model, as you can see, is a bit of an oddity and massive price jump – but then it's also a huge panel. The earlier G4 was also available at this scale, although I'm not convinced you'll have easily located one – the above shopping widget suggests that specialist Peter Tyson is selling, though, although I wouldn't be surprised if that's a made-to-order quote. You can expect much the same with the newer G5, I would think.

Otherwise I think the pricing is really impressive. This isn't a cheap TV set by any means, but given the brightness jump I'd half anticipated a price jump too. Perhaps part of the reason is that with webOS now doing all the heavy lifting – there's no Freeview Play this year, with catch-up apps' implementations expected to launch through LG's native OS instead.