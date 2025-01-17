LG's new OLED panel is a true game-changer for TV tech

Quick Summary
LG's top-line 2025 OLED TVs and gaming monitors will have fourth-generation panels that deliver exceptional brightness and colour accuracy.
They're also more energy efficient, and other brands are set to benefit too.
LG has unveiled the latest generation of its OLED TV panels, and the tech could be a genuine game-changer. The fourth-gen OLED panels are 33% brighter than predecessors, delivering brightness of up to 4,000 nits – a first for OLED tech.
The technology in these panels is multi-layered OLED, and we've already seen it in action – after checking it out at CES, we praised its "stunning" viewing.
And LG isn't the only manufacturer to use its multi-layered OLED technology, so you could find it in your next luxury TV purchase no matter the brand. Panasonic is using it too, for example, and the result could be the most formidable TV of 2025 so far.
Basically, we've seen the future of OLED, and it's very bright.
Brightness is part of a bigger picture
LG calls its panel technology Primary RGB Tandem. Where previous panels used a three-stack light source with two layers of blue elements plus a single layer of red, green and yellow elements, the new panel is a four-stack system.
As before, there are two layers of blue elements, but in this generation the red, green and yellow elements are in separate layers – and each layer is brighter than before. Despite the increased brightness, the new panels are 20% more energy efficient at 65-inches than their predecessors.
Massively increased brightness is only part of the picture (literally). The new panels also offer improved colour performance.
Where colour gamut and accuracy decrease when the ambient lighting around the set gets brighter, this new panel retails 100% colour accuracy at 500 lux. LG claims it's "the only display to overcome the viewing environment limitations of conventional displays".
The panels block 99% of unwanted internal and external light, delivering what LG promises is a perfect black with the lights off in a midday living room.
So when can you get one? LG says it'll be bringing the fourth-gen OLEDs to its "top-of-the-line mass-produced lineup" this year, including the likes of the LG OLED G5.
It'll also target the high-end gaming market with a new range of gaming OLED monitors.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
