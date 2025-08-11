Huge 75-inch TV just dropped to lowest price for summer – just £799!
TCL's brand new 75-inch C6K TV is almost half price at Currys right now
It was only a matter of months ago that I was looking at some of the best new TCL TVs for 2025. Of those, the brand new C6K has already had its price massively cut in a summer sale at Currys.
Check out the 75-inch C6K deal at Currys
This is a 2025 model, with a QD Mini-LED panel promising great brightness, and the massive 75-inch model has never been cheaper thanks to this offer. I've seen the panel in person at TCL's European launch event, so know its potential.
TCL's QD Mini-LED TV features Quantum Dot for hyper colours and Mini-LED backlighting for enhanced brightness. It's almost half price as part of Curry's summer deals, which for a TV released in 2025 makes it an absolute bargain, well worth considering.
As it's August, it's also T3's Back to Class month. Whether you're getting your top kit for college or university, or kitting out your home or office or gym for a kick-start in September, a new giant-scale TV might be just the high-end treat you're looking for.
There are plenty of reasons to consider one of the best 75-inch TVs in your home. Tellies are getting bigger and bigger, but with shrinking bezels and more considered design, they're more manageable to install than ever before.
It's already been a summer of sport, which has been great, but with the Gamescom show around the corner, and the Switch 2 having already launched this year, 2025 is also going to bloom into a great gaming year in the second half.
What better way to experience that than on a massive, Mini-LED TV? That's where TCL's production expertise exists. The C6K isn't the top-of-the-range model, as there's also the C7K and C8K, featuring many more dimming zones for greater accuracy, but those'll cost you more.
So before the summer fizzles out, if you're on the shop for a mega TV purchase, do consider TCL's price-cut C6K. It's a great deal from Currys that won't disappoint. And other size options, from 55-inches and up to 98-inches, are also available if those better suit...
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
