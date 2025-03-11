Google TV Streamer gets the update Brits have been waiting for since launch
Our biggest issue with the streaming box has now been resolved
Quick Summary
The Google TV Streamer finally has a dedicated BBC iPlayer app.
It's available to download from the Play Store in the UK now.
The Google TV Streamer came with plenty of potential when it arrived at the tail end of last year, but those who bought one in the UK were definitely missing out.
A few of the much-promised features turned out to be exclusive to the US at launch, while one significant absence made it hard to recommend as a complete replacement for a Smart TV's own system.
BBC iPlayer is such a mainstay of everyday viewing in the country, the fact you couldn't access it on Google's latest streaming device seemed to be a mighty misstep.
The issue was actually down to the BBC, not Google itself. Aunty Beeb wasn't willing to put its streaming service on a device it hadn't fully tested it with, and couldn't guarantee it'd work 100% of the time. So, while iPlayer was available on Chromecast devices, it wasn't yet approved for use on the Streamer.
Thankfully that's no longer the case. Head to the Play Store on your Google TV Streamer in the UK and you can now find BBC iPlayer ready for download. You'll still need a free BBC account and to regularly admit that you do indeed have a TV licence, but it works.
Now all we need is for Google TV manufacturers over here to offer it too.
The likes of Philips' OLED TVs that run on the platform are still missing the app. And, as yet, we've not seen hide nor hair of it. You can cast BBC content to your TV via the mobile app, but that's hardly ideal.
Still, now that it's on the Google TV Streamer, maybe that's a sign of further expansion too.
The Google TV Streamer costs £99 in the UK ($99.99 in the US) and is available from the Google Store online, plus many other retailers.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
