Google TV Streamer finally getting the puzzle piece it's been missing since day one

Quick Summary
BBC iPlayer is finally coming to the Google TV Streamer.
The device has now been certified by the BBC, which suggests the streaming service is on its way soon.
There is much to like about the Google TV Streamer, but owners in the UK expecting it to be the ultimate streaming device have been been dismayed by a few absences. One of which being of particular note.
BBC iPlayer has been missing since launch – something that's also plagued Smart TVs and other devices running Google TV – and that's hardly ideal. It's even a tad baffling considering most Android TV boxes and sets have had uninterrupted access to the app and service for years.
The Streamer has recently received a Channel 4 app, which was also mysteriously missing before, so why not iPlayer?
Well, fear not, it seems that the BBC is addressing the issue and the free streaming service is on its way.
According to 9to5Google, the Beeb has finally certified the Google TV Streamer as a supported device. This is an essential part of the process to bring the app to the box.
Certification means that it has "reached the benchmark required for a good BBC iPlayer experience" and the next step is to make the app visible on the Google Play Store.
That's not happened quite yet, but is surely in the post (as they say).
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Of course, this only really concerns TV Streamer owners in the UK. Those in the US already have a more complete, content-rich experience, including a host of live channels, sport and generative AI Ambient Mode options. None of those have launched across the pond as yet.
All users did get a software update recently though, with new audio preferences added to the settings, so hopefully there will be further universal upgrades on their way soon.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
Google Pixel Tablet 2 to add a major something that was missing on first-gen, claims report
Google is said to be preparing the Pixel Tablet 2 with an official keyboard case
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google TV Streamer gets its first free update with a surprise audio feature
An update is rolling out to Google's latest set-top-box now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android 16 release date revealed and it's ridiculously early
Google is stepping up the schedule for Android versions, which could be interesting
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising
Details on the Google Pixel 9a camera might not be what you expect
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Search gets an unusual update that could prove controversial
Google is stripping away a potentially useful tool, one that it says few people use.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google’s Pixel Drop brings great free updates for your Pixel phone, new or old
Android 15 rolls out at last, and that means there's a neat Pixel Drop to go with it
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google TV Streamer’s best feature is coming to your Chromecast
Chromecast with Google TV can now deliver Google's smart home controls
By Carrie Marshall Published