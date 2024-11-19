Google TV Streamer finally getting the puzzle piece it's been missing since day one

Quick Summary BBC iPlayer is finally coming to the Google TV Streamer. The device has now been certified by the BBC, which suggests the streaming service is on its way soon.

There is much to like about the Google TV Streamer, but owners in the UK expecting it to be the ultimate streaming device have been been dismayed by a few absences. One of which being of particular note.

BBC iPlayer has been missing since launch – something that's also plagued Smart TVs and other devices running Google TV – and that's hardly ideal. It's even a tad baffling considering most Android TV boxes and sets have had uninterrupted access to the app and service for years.

The Streamer has recently received a Channel 4 app, which was also mysteriously missing before, so why not iPlayer?

Well, fear not, it seems that the BBC is addressing the issue and the free streaming service is on its way.

According to 9to5Google, the Beeb has finally certified the Google TV Streamer as a supported device. This is an essential part of the process to bring the app to the box.

Certification means that it has "reached the benchmark required for a good BBC iPlayer experience" and the next step is to make the app visible on the Google Play Store.

That's not happened quite yet, but is surely in the post (as they say).

Of course, this only really concerns TV Streamer owners in the UK. Those in the US already have a more complete, content-rich experience, including a host of live channels, sport and generative AI Ambient Mode options. None of those have launched across the pond as yet.

All users did get a software update recently though, with new audio preferences added to the settings, so hopefully there will be further universal upgrades on their way soon.