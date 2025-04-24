Google Chromecast making a shock return, but from an unexpected source
After just a few months in the wilderness, a Google TV streaming dongle is set to bring back the spirit of Chromecast
Quick Summary
Thomson has unveiled a new Google TV streaming dongle with more than a passing resemblance to the Chromecast.
Pricing and availability are yet to become clear, but it's already piqued our interest.
It was a sad day when Google decided to retire its Chromecast devices in favour of the Google TV Streamer. Some preferred the hidden dongle form factor over a set-top-box, but after stock ran out, that was it. The Chromecast with Google TV was gone for good.
Or, at least, that's what we thought.
TV brand Thomson has brought the device back from the dead, at least in spirit, with its Go Cast 150 streaming dongle. It's essentially a Chromecast in all but name, and has Google's blessing.
Running on Google TV and in a very familiar form factor, the Thomson alternative seems to be ideal for those lamenting the loss of the original. It is a 4K Ultra HD device with all of the services you'd expect.
It is powered by a Quad-Core-Cortex-A35 processor with an ARM Mali-G31 GPU. There's 2GB of RAM on board and 8GB of storage, which very much puts it in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max category.
The Cast 150 has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support on board and, just like the Chromecast, plugs straight into a HDMI port on the back of your TV.
It connects to the internet via dual-band (2.4GHz / 5GHz) Wi-Fi and has Bluetooth on board, but there doesn't seem to be anyway to secure a wired feed.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The remote looks very Google-esque, with hotkeys for the major services – Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+.
It has voice support too, of course.
I managed to catch up with the new dongle during a Thomson launch event in Vienna and for all intents and purposes, it seems to be a Chromecast reborn.
I didn't get much of a chance to see it in action – that's coming soon – but as a fan of Google's original, it already appeals. Hiding it around the back of the TV is preferable to placing a box in front. As long as it's as powerful as the Streamer, of course.
That remains to be seen – along with regional availability and pricing. However, if the Go Cast 150 performs as well as hoped, Thomson will surely have an eager audience waiting.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Roku takes the fight to Amazon with new streaming sticks at unbelievable prices
Roku launches two new streamers in the UK and US, but its new cameras aren't coming to the UK yet
By Carrie Marshall
-
The most powerful Roomba yet has just landed
Meet the robot vac that can actually handle your mess
By Lizzie Wilmot