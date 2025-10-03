Amazon's unbeatable £82 deal on 55in Fire TV 4K is back and better than ever

A TV sale favourite is back! I've been covering Amazon's Prime Day deals for years now – and Big Deal Days is just around the corner, set to run from 7th to 8th October inclusive.

Previously, Amazon has sold its 55-inch TV for 43% off, but for 2025 that's a couple of percentage points improved. And you can secure one for just £82.

Check out the Amazon Fire TV 4K 55in deal here

Unusual for Amazon, this deal has begun ahead of Big Deal Days, continuing through until 14th October before it's lights out and the price goes back up.

To qualify you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, there's a maximum of two sets per member up for purchase, and if you want to take the £82 route then you'll need to pay the same sum for 5 months in total. It's still a bargain, though, as that's 0% interest.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (55-inch): was £749.99 now £409.99 at Amazon Amazon's top TV from 2024 – the 'Omni QLED' part meaning it's the best model in the series, with the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premier sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Beyond that, Fire TV means there's built-in catch-up services and Amazon Fire apps, so it's brilliantly easy to use. And it's cheaper than it's ever been!

So if you're looking to buy one of the best new TVs, then this early deal is a great opportunity. Amazon is the master of low pricing with its own-brand TV sets, but of course, making any Amazon Prime event a good time to buy.

It's a decent telly, too, as we called the Omni QLED 4K model a "feature-packed deal" in our full review from last year.

But the real appeal of the Amazon Fire TV 4K Omni QLED is its lower-than-the-competition price tag. Now at its lowest-ever point – which I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel– you'll get a solid 45% off the asking price.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member for that interest-free purchase option to be possible, of course, but the service's cover fee is worth it for a discount that's this strong.

The 43-, 50- and 65-inch models are also heavily discounted – check out those deals here – meaning there's plenty of choice, whatever size best suits your needs.