Amazon Prime Video gets a free update to help you avoid spoilers

Quick Summary Amazon has introduced a new AI feature to Prime Video that summarises seasons and episodes of your favourite programmes. X-Ray Recap can be used as a largely spoiler-free way to remember what happened during a previous show or series.

Amazon has started to roll out a new feature to its Prime Video platform that will help you remembered the goings-on in previous seasons of your favourite shows.

X-Ray Recaps are powered by generative AI and purposely designed to give you enough information, but without spoilers. They appear on the streaming service in each TV show's dedicated page and you can check out the summaries for each season and even individual episodes.

Even segments of episodes can be caught up on using X-Ray Recaps. The information is available from the menu page or while streaming a programme, as part of the usual IMDB-powered X-Ray featureset.

"Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly behind the scenes to enhance customers’ viewing experience, and with the creation of X-Ray Recaps, we’re directly addressing a common problem customers face when streaming content – forgetting where they left off," said the vice president of product at Prime Video, Adam Gray.

"With this context-aware functionality, Prime Video will deliver summaries of memorable moments and important plot points so our customers can quickly jump back into what they were watching or rediscover why they fell in love with a series in the first place."

The feature is rolling out in beta form on Fire TV models and devices now, as part of a Prime Video update in the US. It initially offers Recaps for all of Amazon's own original series.

It will also arrive on other devices before the end of the year, although there's no word yet on when it will be available in other regions, such as the UK and Australia.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new feature is part of a suite of different generative AI capabilities Amazon is testing for its TV services right now. We'll keep you informed as soon as we find out more.