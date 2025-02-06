This smart tracking device has something Apple's AirTag can't match – and it's very affordable too

Quick Summary There's a new Bluetooth tracker on Kickstarter that promises to work with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks. And it comes with something extra, too. It has a colour E Ink display and a 10-month battery life. Only catch is, you have to back it and hope it launches.

There are a number of Bluetooth trackers out there, from Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag Plus to Apple's AirTag, and that's without mentioning one of the first to deliver the entire concept, Tile.

However, it looks like there could be yet another new tracker on the horizon, and it promises something a little different.

Spotted by 9to5Google, PhotoTag is currently available to order from Kickstarter and is claimed to work with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks. But, that's not its only key feature.

The device will also come with a colour E Ink display, which can be set to show an image of the user's choosing. That's until a red "Contact" button is pressed, after which it will switch to showing contact details instead.

How will PhotoTag work?

The Kickstarter campaign page reveals that the PhotoTag tracker will use Bluetooth to obtain GPS locations from nearby phones, allow you to upload your favourite photos to display when contact information isn't required. You can also customise your contact information for when it is required.

There's is a built-in smart alarm system too, that you can you trigger from your phone. And like Apple's AirTags, you'll be sent an alert if you leave your items with the PhotoTag on them behind.

The battery is claimed to last around 10 months, which is a little shorter than an AirTag that offers a year, but that's not all that surprising giving there's a display on there.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PhotoTag is IP65 water and dust resistant, and it has an aluminium alloy frame. It uses a 2032 button cell battery so that should be easy enough to replace, while a leather strap and band is included – something you would need to buy separately as an accessory for AirTags.

According to the Kickstarter campaign, the PhotoTag comes in Rose Gold, Space Black and Pearl White colour options.

At the time of writing, it had smashed its Kickstarter goal of £4,003 and was up to £123,447 with 26 days still to go. There's an early bird price of $29 – which is what a single Apple AirTag costs, but if it launches, it looks like it will cost $59 after the Early Bird discount is done.