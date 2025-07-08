The smart thermostat I've used for years is at its lowest-ever price – here's why I recommend it
Save almost a third on Tado's Smart Thermostat X as part of Amazon Prime Day
When I moved house around 5 years ago, the property had a terrible default heating system and thermostats. So I did the only sensible thing and installed one of the best smart thermostats immediately.
Tado's offering is a nice, simple, streamlined solution. There's no flashy coloured lights or unnecessary distractions, just an easy-to-use basic interface and associated control app for making schedules and adjustments with your phone or tablet.
Now, the Tado Smart Thermostat has massively dropped in price, down to its lowest ever, as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals 2025. The sale is on until this Friday, 11 July, so there's plenty of time to shop the deals.
This 'Starter Pack' has everything you need to setup the thermostat – which you'll need to wire in, but I did so pretty easily with minimal tools – including the transmitter, which easily slots into a wall socket. Set up a connection with your phone and you're good to go.
I've used the third-party price-tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, to verify that this Tado deal has never been lower – and that's confirmed. Indeed, this new price is much lower than it's ever been before.
Of course, there are lot of other thermostat options to make your home that bit smarter. I recommend the Tado as, for me, it's proven fool-proof time and again. I even have two thermostats – one upstairs, one down – and the pair have worked in tandem without issue.
I like that I can use the thermostat on the wall for quick adjustments, or grab my phone for when it's needed. You can even buy radiator valves to have zoned adjustments, so you can grow into your system and build it as you go.
Sure, it's super hot and the summer right now in the UK, so you might be more likely reaching for Meaco's Dyson-beating fan (or air circulator, as it's called). But getting ahead of the year's end having a spiffing heating setup at home, especially at this price, is well worth it.
