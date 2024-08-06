Tech expert reveals 5 ways to keep your devices cool in a heatwave

With temperatures soaring up to 25°C this week, many people will be sitting in front of the best fans in an effort to stay cool and comfortable. But while you cool yourself down and enjoy sitting in the sun listening to music and taking photos, you might not realise that your devices need some TLC too.

Gadgets like the best phones , tablets and laptops can get severely damaged from too much external heat. A key sign that your device is overheating is if it feels hot to the touch, apps and programmes aren’t working properly and if it unexpectedly turns itself off.

To avoid this, I spoke to Kewin Charron, Senior Lead Refurbishment Operations Manager at Back Market who gave his top tips for keeping your phones cool during a heatwave, including advice on how to save your tech if it overheats.

1. Avoid direct sunlight and exposure to heat

While basking in the sunshine, many of us are guilty of enjoying a leisurely scroll through our phones, but this is one of the most common reasons that your phone is overheating. It’s important to keep your phone and other gadgets out of direct sunlight and extreme temperatures, as anything over 35°C can damage your devices’ battery life. As Charron explains, “if a phone’s internal temperature exceeds the normal operating range, you will likely notice the display dimming, going completely black, or the camera flash being disabled.”

2. Switch to a thinner phone case

To be extra careful with your device, Charron suggests removing phone cases and accessories before charging to ensure additional heat isn’t being held in the device. If you’re a naturally clumsy person and tend to drop your phone a lot, Charron recommends using a thinner and lighter phone case, as “thicker phone cases can increase the risk of your device overheating because they restrict airflow and trap heat, preventing the device from cooling down properly.”

3. Keep your tech clean

Keeping your device clean is also important for ensuring it stays at a comfortable temperature, and considering your phone comes into contact with your hands and face on a regular basis, it’s key for good hygiene. Dust, crumbs and other debris can easily accumulate in your phone’s charging ports so keeping it clean can ensure the battery doesn’t overheat and avoids long-term damage.

(Image credit: Frank Albrecht / Unsplash)

When cleaning your phone, Charron says to switch it off first before “shining a light on the device to see how much dust you’re dealing with. Use a soft, damp, lint-free cloth to wipe around the area of the charging port and to remove debris within the port, use a toothpick, making sure you’re gentle as this area is susceptible to damage. As debris comes out, wipe it away with your cloth and go in again with a clean toothpick.” Additionally, remember to clean your phone case too to get rid of unwanted dirt and grime.

4. Give your devices a rest

If your phone or tablet was outside in the sun all day, then you need to give them a rest before using them again. As Charron elaborates, “our phones don’t like being too hot and will begin to malfunction if they detect that they are too warm. For your safety and for the longevity of your phone, it’s best to give them a moment to cool before scrolling again!”

5. Only charge your tech when it gets back to a normal temperature

After you’ve given your tech a well-needed break and it’s fully cooled down, only then should you look to charge it. “Charging your phone while it’s still hot will only keep the phone hot as it’s powering energy into the device,” Charron explains. “When your phone has cooled down and it’s ok to charge, avoid placing it on soft surfaces like beds or sofas as this can also cause overheating.” To avoid this, Charron says to always place your device on a hard, flat surface like a desk or table, and to find a cool, moisture-free environment that’s less than 32°C.