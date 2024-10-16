New Kindles go on sale at major UK retailer – and they haven't even launched yet

Quick Summary The Amazon Kindle has leaked again, this time on the website of UK retailer John Lewis. It not only gives away all the specs, but the price as well – £94.99 for the standard model.

It's no big secret that Amazon is planning to launch new Kindle e-readers this week – today even. And UK retailer John Lewis dispelled all remaining doubts when it accidentally listed the new Amazon Kindle 12th Generation and a Kids model for sale yesterday.

The entry-level models are likely to be joined by a new Amazon Paperwhite too, which was also spotted on a retail site recently – on eBay. It's nigh-on certain therefore, that Amazon is looking to reestablish its best Kindles in the build up to Christmas.

According to Goodereader, the new standard Kindle and Kindle Kids Edition appeared on John Lewis revealed roughly the same information as prior leaks. The Verge followed up with UK pricing details gleaned from the listings.

The Kindle will cost £94.99 in the UK, while the Kids version will be £114.99. Final US and Australian prices are not known at this stage.

Amazon Kindle 12th Gen (2024) specifications

Amazon's new entry e-reader is said to come with a 6-inch E Ink display with 300dpi, and is reportedly the lightest, most compact Kindle yet.

It'll have a 25% brighter front light, higher contrast ratio, and faster page turn. You'll also get Bluetooth on board to connect wireless headphones for audiobook listening.

According to the listing, you'll get six weeks of battery life before needing to recharge the device.

As for the Kindle Kids Edition, it'll have the exact same specs, but includes a case with a kid-specific design and six months of Amazon Kids+ – the subscription that allows access to over 1,000 books and 100s of audiobooks for children aged 3 - 12.

We guess we'll find out more later.