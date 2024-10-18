Apple’s now delivering big discounts on its best iPads

Quick Summary The 2022-year iPad Airs and iPad Pros are now in Apple's UK refurb store. There are significant discounts on their original price tags.

If you've been wanting to buy an iPad Air or iPad Pro but can't quite justify the price tag, Apple is now offering refurbished models of both the Air and Pro in its refurb store. That means you're effectively getting the new-iPad experience for considerably less cash.

The refurbs have been available in the US for a few weeks now, but the UK store has only just caught up. The stock is changing constantly but a the time of writing there are multiple iPad Airs and iPad Pros to choose from including cellular models.

What iPad deals are Apple offering?

These are the iPads with M1 processors that changed the game when Apple introduced them. I've got one of the Pros and it's one of the best tablets I've ever owned, with more than enough power for even the most demanding apps such as Logic Pro.

Prices depend on the spec. You can expect to save about £80 on the price of an entry-level iPad Air with 64GB and about £150 on a 256GB model, so that's £469 and £519 respectively.

For the Pro models, the discounts range from £160 for the 11-inch with Wi-Fi and 128GB and £280 for the 256GB cellular model, bringing their prices down to £639 and £719 respectively. That latter one is a great option for travelling.

The 12.9 inch iPad Pros are available with discounts ranging from £210 on the 128GB model, bringing it down to £889, to £250 off the 512GB model, bringing it down to £1,149.

These aren't the only discounted iPads in the refurb store; there are previous generations of various models too. But the most recent models tend to be the best buys.

I'm a big fan of refurbs and I've owned lots of them over the years, and I think these iPads are safe buys. They're at most two years old, and Apple tends to support its iPads with OS updates for six or seven years.

The current iPadOS 18 works with iPad Airs going back to the 4th generation, first-gen 11-inch Pros and 3rd-generation 12.9-inch models.