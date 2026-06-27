BMW vs Porsche, Dreame vs Shark and lots more – T3 Tech Cup, 27 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see six polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

MeacoDry Arete One vs Princess Smart Air Conditioner

A win for the Meaco here should be enough to see it into the knockout rounds. By contrast, the Princess hasn't really performed, and even a win here would rely on other results and the lottery of the third place progression.

Our verdict: I'd wager that the Meaco has enough about it to take three points.

MeacoFan Sefte vs Dyson Hot + Cool HF1

Dyson is currently undefeated in this group, and it's tough to look beyond it for the win again here. Still, a win for the Meaco would make things interesting.

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Our verdict: Dyson seems the obvious pick.

Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra vs Shark Matrix Plus

Group H is currently the most exciting in the whole tournament, with all four products tied on three points. Votes difference is all that separates them, with the Dreame currently bottom and the Shark in second.

Our verdict: I couldn't call it!

Roborock Saros 20 vs Eufy Omni E28

The other side of Group H. Once again, I've got no idea how this one will go, but it's going to be exciting!

Our verdict: Too close to call!

BMW iX3 vs Porsche Taycan

The Porsche is already into the knockouts thanks to a stellar performance in the early rounds. The BMW, meanwhile, is languishing at the bottom of the group. Three points here won't guarantee anything, but it could be enough to see it over the line.

Our verdict: BMW needs the win more, but it might not be enough.

Rolls Royce Spectre Black Badge vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

On paper, this should be no contest, but the Hyundai currently sits in second place ahead of the Rolls Royce. A win for the Hyundai would guarantee its spot, but it would be foolish to discount its opposite number.

Our verdict: I can see the Rolls Royce taking this one.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 26 June) are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)