Roborock vs Shark, Dream vs Eufy and much more – T3 Tech Cup, 21 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see five polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Nuki Smart Lock Pro vs Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro currently sits atop Group E, after a convincing victory in the first fixtures. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus suffered a shock defeat, and will be looking to make up ground.

Our verdict: I'm expecting a Ring win here.

Philips BT9000 vs Mdlondon Blow

Both of these products suffered a loss first time out, making a win crucial for anyone looking to stay in the contest. And while both the Philips BT9000 and the Mdlondon Blow are excellent products, I struggle to separate them.

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Our verdict: A tie, which isn't great for either party.

MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator vs Princess Smart Air Conditioner

Another battle pitting those who lost out in round one against one another. This Group G clash between the MeacoFan Sefte and the Princess Smart air conditioner should be a little more interesting, though.

Neither side was drubbed in the first round, and if there's any fight left in them, now is the time to find it.

Our verdict: I suspect the Meaco could grab its first three points here.

Roborock Saros 20 vs Shark Matrix Plus

While the Shark Matrix Plus managed to sneak a win in the opening round with 60% of the vote, the Roborock Saros 20 suffered a shock defeat. Both are popular brands with big backings, so I'd have called this one a close tie before the tournament commenced.

Our verdict: I'll side with Shark, but it should be close.

Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra vs Eufy Omni E28

On the other side of the group is another interesting contest. The Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra ended up making fairly light work of round one, while the Eufy Omni E28 can feel hard done by to have just missed out on the spoils.

The two may find themselves spread apart in terms of points, but I think it's going to be a close one.

Our verdict: Genuinely could go either way, but I'll side with Eufy in the hopes of a much more interesting final round.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)