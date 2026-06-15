Eufy vs Ring, Roborock vs Dreame and more – T3 Tech Cup, 15 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

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Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Eufy S220 SoloCam vs Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

When we tested the Eufy S220 SoloCam, it earned a stellar five-star review thanks to the solar-powered design and the simple setup process.

That should be enough to see off the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, which itself earned a respectable four stars. That model might have a little more familiar to the general public, too, which could just sway the overall vote.

Our verdict: I think the Eufy deserves a win, but I suspect the Ring will take it.

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Suri 2.0 toothbrush vs Mdlondon Blow hair dryer

The Suri 2.0 electric toothbrush is one of those products which really makes you question just how well a product can be made. After all, the humble toothbrush is hardly the most glamourous of things, but this brand really has made it much more appealing.

By contrast, the Mdlondon Blow definitely looks like you'd expect a hair dryer to, but offers stellar performance which makes it one of the best in its class.

Our verdict: Surely Suri!

Roborock Saros 20 vs Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra

Two five-star robot vacuums going head-to-head – this one is going to be exciting!

The Roborock Saros 20 offers slightly better suction than the Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra, but beyond that the two look incredibly closely matched on paper. This is going to be a close contest!

Our verdict: Way too close to call. 50/50.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

The groups are as follows:

The Groups

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