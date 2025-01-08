Onkyo Creator Series speakers are here to upgrade your PC and TV

Quick Summary
Onkyo has announced two sets of desktop speakers, priced at $199 and $299.
Both include class D amplifiers and angled bases, and the larger model also has HDMI ARC for connection to a TV or AV amp.
Famous Hi-Fi brand Onkyo has been pretty quiet on the music front lately, preferring to concentrate on AV receivers. But 2025 seems to be the year it'll bounce back, with a range of new amps and speakers. This includes some affordable powered speakers for your PC or TV.
There are two Creator Series models coming – both made for desktop or bookshelf use. And, in addition to larger drivers and more volume, the larger of the two also includes HDMI ARC for connecting to your TV or separate AV amplifier.
Onkyo Creator Series speakers: key features, pricing and availability
The two models are called Onkyo GX10DB and Onkyo GX30ARC respectively.
The GX10DB is the smaller and most affordable model. It has a three-inch woofer and a 3/4-inch tweeter, and each speaker pair puts out 17W x 2.
The GX30ARC puts out 25W x 2, ups the main driver size from three-inches to four and has the same 3/4-inch tweeter.
Both sets of speakers have integrated class D amplifiers and there's digital signal processing to optimise the audio as well as two presets, "listening" and "flat". There's plenty of connectivity options, too – Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, optical, RCA and a subwoofer output, plus HDMI ARC and a 3.5mm Aux input on the GX30.
The speakers also come with an infrared remote and angled bases that point them slightly upwards by ten degrees, which is useful for computer users. The bases are included but optional.
Both sets of speakers are due to launch worldwide in March 2025, but as yet only the US pricing has been confirmed.
The GX10DB is $199 (about £160 / AU$319 before taxes) and the GX30ARC is $299 (about £240 /AU$479). Both models will come in a choice of black or white.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
