This compact Sonos soundbar just plummeted to its lowest ever price in the October Prime Day sale!

At sales events like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days or Amazon Prime Day, one of the top bargains is tech. You'll find a wealth of really killer products with their price tags slashed, making it easier than ever to upgrade your setup.

That's especially true for larger items like soundbars. Those often see absurdly good deals, allowing you to enjoy higher quality audio for less.

That's exactly what I've found here. The Sonos Ray is a compact soundbar from a brand synonymous with top-tier audio – and right now you can snag it for just £148.99 at Amazon!

Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279, now £148.99 at Amazon

This killer compact soundbar has had 47% slashed from its price at Amazon! We love the neat and compact size, quality audio performance and compatibility with other Sonos devices.

That's a lot of tech for not a lot of cash. Users can enjoy an incredibly simple set up process, with only two cables needed to get the device up and running.

What's more, the device isn't just a brick when your TV is turned off. You'll be able to connect to the Sonos app to stream from Apple Music and Spotify, turning this into a capable Bluetooth speaker to boot.

It's a great option for those who spend a lot of time watching the best streaming services. Films have always used expansive cinematic audio, but even TV shows are getting in on the act these days. A decent soundbar can be a transformative experience, helping to keep you immersed in the action.

Last, but certainly not least, you'll love how well the Ray brings dialogue to the fore. The brand has worked with a team of award-winning Hollywood sound engineers in the process of designing this model, helping to ensure you'll never find yourself asking "what did she say?" ever again.