Sonos' 5-star soundbar finally drops to 5-star price in Amazon's Prime sale

When it comes to the best soundbars, Sonos is a name that you'll hear about all the time – and for good reason, as its Arc Ultra, Beam and Ray trio of options are great buys to pair with the best TVs across different sizes.

But it's the most popular one of the lot, the Beam 2, that's finally had a price cut as part of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' (or Big Deal Days, as it's officially called). It's around £30 cheaper than anywhere else I can find it today.

Check out the Sonos Beam 2 deal on Amazon

Sonos' second-gen Beam 2, which netted the coveted 5-star Platinum Award in T3's review, has often seen price cuts, but I've been waiting for Amazon's sale to lower the price – and that's finally happened today, Tuesday 7th October.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £449 now £339 at Amazon The best Sonos soundbar for most people's TV sizes, this single-box soundbar – there's no separate sub, unless you buy one – is a great fit whether you're watching your favourite movie or listening to your favourite tunes. It's good for TVs of 55-inches and under.

What makes the latest Beam 2 impressive is its big-scale sound from a relatively small footprint. Sure, you can get more bass from an Arc Ultra, but that's a much larger and more expensive offering – more suitable for the best 65-inch TVs and up, really.

The Beam 2 can also decode Dolby Atmos, the three-dimensional audio format, to provide immersive sound in a way that gives additional height and width that's well beyond what a standard TV screen can deliver. Don't expect it to sound like the best surround sound system ever made, of course, but it's impressive for its price and scale.

Do note, however, that while this price drop is welcome, it doesn't beat the best Amazon price of the year. I've checked third-party tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, which confirms a lower price was available back in July.

That does beg the question: is it worth waiting for Black Friday in November to see if the price tumbles yet further? Given that Sonos has been slowly increasing its product prices, I suspect this is as good as things'll get for now. And if you're in the need for a new soundbar then I don't think there'll be a better deal in the short term.