Sonos' 5-star soundbar finally drops to 5-star price in Amazon's Prime sale
The Beam 2's price has just been cut
When it comes to the best soundbars, Sonos is a name that you'll hear about all the time – and for good reason, as its Arc Ultra, Beam and Ray trio of options are great buys to pair with the best TVs across different sizes.
But it's the most popular one of the lot, the Beam 2, that's finally had a price cut as part of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' (or Big Deal Days, as it's officially called). It's around £30 cheaper than anywhere else I can find it today.
Check out the Sonos Beam 2 deal on Amazon
Sonos' second-gen Beam 2, which netted the coveted 5-star Platinum Award in T3's review, has often seen price cuts, but I've been waiting for Amazon's sale to lower the price – and that's finally happened today, Tuesday 7th October.
The best Sonos soundbar for most people's TV sizes, this single-box soundbar – there's no separate sub, unless you buy one – is a great fit whether you're watching your favourite movie or listening to your favourite tunes. It's good for TVs of 55-inches and under.
What makes the latest Beam 2 impressive is its big-scale sound from a relatively small footprint. Sure, you can get more bass from an Arc Ultra, but that's a much larger and more expensive offering – more suitable for the best 65-inch TVs and up, really.
The Beam 2 can also decode Dolby Atmos, the three-dimensional audio format, to provide immersive sound in a way that gives additional height and width that's well beyond what a standard TV screen can deliver. Don't expect it to sound like the best surround sound system ever made, of course, but it's impressive for its price and scale.
Do note, however, that while this price drop is welcome, it doesn't beat the best Amazon price of the year. I've checked third-party tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, which confirms a lower price was available back in July.
That does beg the question: is it worth waiting for Black Friday in November to see if the price tumbles yet further? Given that Sonos has been slowly increasing its product prices, I suspect this is as good as things'll get for now. And if you're in the need for a new soundbar then I don't think there'll be a better deal in the short term.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.