We could be getting a smaller version of one of the best smartwatches around

Quick summary There could be a smaller version of the OnePlus Watch 3 in the works, addressing one of the big problems with this device. The details come from Leo Zhang who runs the R&D centre at the OnePlus Health Lab.

The OnePlus Watch 3 was announced recently, offering massive battery life – if you choose to use the power saver mode – and some impressive health features. But, there’s one thing that could be keeping it off the best smartwatch lists: it’s big and heavy.

The OnePlus Watch 3 has a 46.6mm body and weighs 81g, which is double the weight of the titanium Apple Watch Series 10. That might be behind the drive to produce a smaller version of the watch, according to details from dedicated website Wareable.

It’s reported that Leo Zhang – head of R&D at the OnePlus Health Lab – said in an interview: “It’s true that the watch remains heavy for a small wrist and that this typically affects women, but we will fix that this year.”

That might address the size and weight problem and widen the appeal of the OnePlus Watch 3 to wider markets – not just people with a larger wrist that can accommodate its current heft.

The advantage of a big watch is that you can offer more screen space and a larger battery, which brings with it obvious user advantages. The downside is that some people just don’t want to wear a massive watch.

What other changes might come to the OnePlus Watch 3?

That’s not the only adaptation that’s on the card. According to Zhang, OnePlus is listening to its customers, saying: “LTE is also something we get asked about by many users.”

In China, OnePlus offers an LTE version, but the problem for the global market is working with all the different carriers to bring the device to market. This, says Zhang, is “a big hurdle”.

Adding LTE brings the significant advantage of remaining connected when away from the phone, which appeals to those exercising with the device. That LTE connectivity can power a range of features – not primarily for Dick Tracy-style calling on your watch, but being able to stream music, share your location and receive notifications, for example.

These are all positive signs for the OnePlus Watch 3. While this isn’t confirmation that these changes will be made, it’s great that the company is aware of them and that could lead to an enhanced offering for users down the line.