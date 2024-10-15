TicWatch’s Atlas rugged smartwatch is ready to challenge the Apple Watch Ultra and Garmin Fenix

Mobvoi has introduced its latest smartwatch, the TicWatch Atlas, designed for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts. With a rugged build and advanced features, the Atlas positions itself as an affordable competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Garmin Fenix 8.

Taking design cues from the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro , the Atlas is constructed from sand-blasted stainless steel and boasts a sapphire crystal lens for enhanced durability.

Mobvoi says the watch’s military-grade toughness ensures it can withstand extreme environments, making it ideal for challenging outdoor activities like climbing, cycling, and trail running.

The Atlas comes equipped with Heat Map tracking, which, similar to Strava’s Heat Map feature, allows you to visualise your activity hotspots and get detailed insights on duration, distance, and calories burned.

To bring the outdoor watch up to speed with the competition, Mobvoi added Fall Detection and Emergency SOS features, which trigger automatic alerts to emergency services or contacts in case of an accident.

Designed with a focus on health and performance, the Atlas includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis (complete with snore detection), and stress management tools.

Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform, it promises up to 90 hours of battery life in smartwatch mode , or an impressive 45 days in Essential Mode for extended outdoor use.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The watch also supports multi-GNSS options for more accurate navigation in challenging GOS areas, along with a barometer for altitude tracking. The Atlas also features NFC payments via Google Wallet, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and comes preloaded with Wear OS 4, providing access to Google’s suite of apps directly on your wrist.