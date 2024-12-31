Huawei teases January Tech Sale with BIG discounts on smartwatches, tablets and headphones

Although it's not yet available, we know exactly what Chinese tech giant Huawei will have in its January Sale. Running from 1 to 4 January, it’s packed with deals that make upgrading your gear a no-brainer.
Leading the charge is the Watch GT 5 Series, starting from just £269.99. Not only does it help you track your health and fitness goals with precision, but it also comes with a free EasyFit 3 strap to match your style. Choose the sleek Pro 46MM or the ultra-chic Gold Milanese Festive Edition and save up to £30.
For audiophiles, the FreeBuds Pro 3 steals the show at £139.99 (down from £179.99), delivering top-notch sound for £40 less. Fancy something even more affordable? The FreeBuds 6i are a steal at £69.99, offering impressive sound for £20 off.
Need a productivity boost? Huawei’s MateBook series is your answer. Score the MateBook D16 for just £449.99 and tackle everything from work to gaming with ease. And if a tablet is more your speed, the MatePad SE 11” is yours for £169.99 (was £199.99), complete with a free pen to fuel your creative streak.
With up to 25% off across wearables, audio, tablets, and laptops, Huawei’s January Sale is your ticket to a tech-filled start to the year. You get two weeks to make up your mind, but be mindful – it's easy to forget about things if you don't action them immediately!
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
