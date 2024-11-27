Google's Pixel Watch Loop Bands seem very familiar, but also refreshing

Quick Summary Google has introduced the Performance Loop Band in multiple colours, which are compatible with all Pixel Watch models. The new bands are designed to be good for workouts and come in five styles.

Google's Pixel Watch 3 launched earlier this year, offering a couple of refinements over its predecessor. It not only introduced a new size option, with both 41mm and 45mm models available now, but extra features for runners too.

Now Google has released a new strap, called the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band and it's designed to be "your new run buddy". The strap appeared on the Google Store on 26 November (spotted by 9to5Google) following months of rumours and some might say it looks very similar to Apple's equivalent for its Apple Watch – the Sport Loop.

There are five colour options of the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band available now, all of which have stainless steel lugs. So, while the strap itself is good for workouts, it still looks smart.

The options comprise Obsidian with Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs, Porcelain with Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs, Wintergreen with Champagne Gold Stainless Steel lugs, Wintergreen with Matte Hazel Stainless Steel lugs and Peony with Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs.

The band itself is made from recycled polyester, nylon and elastane yarns and it is said to be "workout friendly" in terms of water resistance. To us, that means it should be able to handle a dip in the pool without damage.

It's micro-adjustable too, and in this case, that means velcro, with Google also saying it offers "just the right amount of stretch during workouts".

You'll find two size options of the Performance Loop Band, matching that of the Pixel Watch 3 itself, but there is only one option per model. The 41mm Performance Loop Band is designed to fit wrist sizes 137–203mm around, while the 45mm fits wrists 140–215mm around.

You can get your hands on the Google Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band now, for £59 / $59.

It is compatible with the Pixel Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 3 (41 mm), Google Pixel Watch 3 (45 mm), though remember if you have the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, you will need the Performance Loop Band 41mm to fit.