Google's Pixel Watch Loop Bands seem very familiar, but also refreshing

Quick Summary
Google has introduced the Performance Loop Band in multiple colours, which are compatible with all Pixel Watch models.
The new bands are designed to be good for workouts and come in five styles.
Google's Pixel Watch 3 launched earlier this year, offering a couple of refinements over its predecessor. It not only introduced a new size option, with both 41mm and 45mm models available now, but extra features for runners too.
Now Google has released a new strap, called the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band and it's designed to be "your new run buddy". The strap appeared on the Google Store on 26 November (spotted by 9to5Google) following months of rumours and some might say it looks very similar to Apple's equivalent for its Apple Watch – the Sport Loop.
There are five colour options of the Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band available now, all of which have stainless steel lugs. So, while the strap itself is good for workouts, it still looks smart.
The options comprise Obsidian with Matte Black Stainless Steel lugs, Porcelain with Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs, Wintergreen with Champagne Gold Stainless Steel lugs, Wintergreen with Matte Hazel Stainless Steel lugs and Peony with Polished Silver Stainless Steel lugs.
The band itself is made from recycled polyester, nylon and elastane yarns and it is said to be "workout friendly" in terms of water resistance. To us, that means it should be able to handle a dip in the pool without damage.
It's micro-adjustable too, and in this case, that means velcro, with Google also saying it offers "just the right amount of stretch during workouts".
You'll find two size options of the Performance Loop Band, matching that of the Pixel Watch 3 itself, but there is only one option per model. The 41mm Performance Loop Band is designed to fit wrist sizes 137–203mm around, while the 45mm fits wrists 140–215mm around.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You can get your hands on the Google Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band now, for £59 / $59.
It is compatible with the Pixel Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 3 (41 mm), Google Pixel Watch 3 (45 mm), though remember if you have the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, you will need the Performance Loop Band 41mm to fit.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
Forget Black Friday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead
While Black Friday deals dominate, these limited-edition Yeti products are stealing the spotlight. Don’t wait—these won’t last long!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Nectar’s best memory foam mattress is $837 off in this Black Friday deal
Get up to 50% off mattresses and accessories in the Nectar Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
YouTube beats Spotify to the punch with a much-loved feature
What did you listen to most?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple MacBook Pro to get a major rival from an unlikely source, claims report
Could we see a resurgence of the Pixel name in the laptop world?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Google TV Streamer finally getting the puzzle piece it's been missing since day one
Solves my biggest issue with the streaming device
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google Pixel Tablet 2 to add a major something that was missing on first-gen, claims report
Google is said to be preparing the Pixel Tablet 2 with an official keyboard case
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google TV Streamer gets its first free update with a surprise audio feature
An update is rolling out to Google's latest set-top-box now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android 16 release date revealed and it's ridiculously early
Google is stepping up the schedule for Android versions, which could be interesting
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising
Details on the Google Pixel 9a camera might not be what you expect
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Search gets an unusual update that could prove controversial
Google is stripping away a potentially useful tool, one that it says few people use.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published