Can a smartwatch be fancier than your dress watch? Withings thinks so

Wearable company Withings often launches new models at IFA, and this year’s expo is no different.

The latest addition to the brand’s ever-increasing hybrid smartwatch portfolio is the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition, and it’s like the Swiss watch world’s best-kept secret, and your cardiologist’s dream had a really good-looking baby.

The wearable is said to blend medical-grade tech and timeless design, just in time for holiday shopping (because what’s better than giving the gift of ECG readings and compliments?).

What sets the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant is its classy design that puts standard dress watches to shame.

The fluted bezel and ultra-durable box-shaped sapphire glass scream sophistication, and that’s before we get into its stealthy health tech arsenal.

Like the Withings ScanWatch 2 and its aquatic cousin, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon, the Brilliant edition doesn’t just sit on your wrist looking pretty (although it does that very, very well).

It’s packed with the usual suspects: ECG for atrial fibrillation detection, blood oxygen level monitoring, and temperature tracking. It’s your wrist’s 24/7 health BFF, whispering sweet stats about your respiratory system and workout recovery every morning.

And with a 30-day battery life, it’s like that friend who always stays over but never drains your phone charger.

The ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition also tracks 40 different activities, from swimming to cycling (yes, it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters), and can switch from a 5-link metal bracelet to a comfy FKM wristband faster than you can say VO2 Max.

Starting at a casual $599.95 (£549.95), the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant Edition isn’t for the faint of heart—or wallet—but when you’re getting a piece of wearable tech that could actually save your heart, it’s hard to argue with the value.

Available from early November directly from Withings, just in time to outshine that holiday dinner conversation.