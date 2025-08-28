Amazon’s given Garmin’s top-of-the-range adventure smartwatch a big price cut

Garmin is great, but it has certain lines better suited for certain things. For adventure seekers, the Fenix line is the best of the best, and its newest model – the Fenix 8 – is currently on offer at Amazon with over £100 off.

You’ll find all three sizes of the Fenix 8 on offer, in both the white and black colourway. However, the 43mm size is currently the cheapest, reduced from £819.99 to £713.99. This isn’t far off from its Prime Day price tag (£702.99), which was also its cheapest. So, the fact that you can grab it for just £11 more is very decent.

Save £106 Garmin Fenix 8 (47 mm): was £819.99 now £713.99 at Amazon This beast of an AMOLED smartwatch is more ready for adventures than you are. Ultra-long battery life, offline TOPO maps, route planning and tracking are just some of the features that elevate the Fenix 8 above the rest of the outdoor watch scene. Now it's nearly £170 off at Amazon! Read more ▼

The Fenix 8 is built for exploration, equipped with full-color TOPO maps, point-of-interest navigation, and a trackback function – all backed by an impressive battery life that can extend to nearly a month (case size dependent). It also incorporates the newest Elevate v5 optical sensor, delivering more accurate heart rate monitoring, and has a bright AMOLED display.

With its regular price tag over £800, there’s no denying the Fenix 8 is incredibly pricey. Now just slightly more than £700, it seems a little more reasonable. Especially as it’s a smartwatch that isn’t just for the short term, the Fenix 8 is for the long haul.