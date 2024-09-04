Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch leaks – rugged, long-lasting and with tiny hands (probably)

Quick Summary
Amazfit is working on a new T-Rex smartwatch focusing on ruggedness, according to leaks and teases.
It'll be ideal for outdoorsy activities, and should be available pretty soon.
Amazfit might be bringing a big name out of retirement – at least for fans of its best smartwatches.
After a fair few rumours to this effect, it now looks like the brand is making another T-Rex smartwatch, a couple of years after we got the T-Rex 2. Since then it's been biding its time, but it's now seemingly ready to rip its way out of captivity and into the public park that is the world.
Amazfit has let the watch be teased a few times on Instagram now, with outlines of its design forming the visual part of that process, but 91mobiles has also had a source give it a fair few details of the features to expect.
For one thing, it'll apparently be very rugged, with military-grade certification and the ability to work even in very low temperatures. It'll also seemingly run Amazfit's new Zepp OS 4.0, which would make it the first smartwatch to launch with that software baked in.
You'll apparently be able to rely on the T-Rex 3 for up to 27 days without charging it, which is pretty top-class, although exactly what battery-saving modes you might need to reach that point is anyone's guess.
A post shared by Cp Khandelwal (@cpkhandelwal)
A photo posted by on
Still, while the watch is clearly near enough to be getting teased and leaked, we don't yet have any firm indication of when it'll come out.
You would assume that this level of build-up means it's imminent, but it could still be a matter of weeks before it's fully unveiled.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
After all, with IFA 2024 about to hit its stride, it's not an easy time to get attention for a device launch. We'll have to wait and see how Amazfit approaches things for this rugged watch.
Hopefully, it might offer a reasonably-priced alternative to pricy rugged devices like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, both of which are wallet-bustingly expensive by many people's metrics.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
