Woah! This unlimited data SIM is just £8 per month

If you're looking to save a little cash on your phone plan, there's no better way than with a SIM only deal. That sees you pay for just the data and airtime you use, allowing you to pop it into any compatible handset.

Right now, there's a killer saving to be had at Mobiles.co.uk. You can pick up an ID Mobile SIM, complete with unlimited calls, texts and data for just £8 per month.

That SIM comes on the ID Mobile network, which is run through Three in the UK. That should give you an idea of signal strength near you, but with 99% UK coverage, you should be good.

ID also offers benefits like roaming in over 50 countries, and data rollover. I've been using the network for years at this point, and have found it to be really intuitive and well-performing.

So, let's talk about just how good this deal is. Unlimited data packages are usually much more expensive, owing to the fact that there are truly no limits to what you can do. You could simultaneously call, text and stream for every waking hour, and pass over to someone else while you sleep, and it wouldn't be a problem.

Snagging it for just £8 per month does require a little extra legwork, though. The actual billed amount is £16 per month – you'll then have to apply for cashback at five points in the year, which returns a total of £96, making the effective monthly cost just £8 per month.

It's a little more long winded than most phone contracts, but we'd argue it's worthwhile – particularly when the overall saving is 50% of the total cost. What's more, the contract is only for 12 months, so once it's done you're free to search for the next best deal – no getting tied down for a long period.