Woah! This unlimited data SIM is just £8 per month
That's a killer deal for a lot of data
If you're looking to save a little cash on your phone plan, there's no better way than with a SIM only deal. That sees you pay for just the data and airtime you use, allowing you to pop it into any compatible handset.
Right now, there's a killer saving to be had at Mobiles.co.uk. You can pick up an ID Mobile SIM, complete with unlimited calls, texts and data for just £8 per month.
Save a whopping 50% on this ID Mobile unlimited data package at mobiles.co.uk.
That SIM comes on the ID Mobile network, which is run through Three in the UK. That should give you an idea of signal strength near you, but with 99% UK coverage, you should be good.
ID also offers benefits like roaming in over 50 countries, and data rollover. I've been using the network for years at this point, and have found it to be really intuitive and well-performing.
So, let's talk about just how good this deal is. Unlimited data packages are usually much more expensive, owing to the fact that there are truly no limits to what you can do. You could simultaneously call, text and stream for every waking hour, and pass over to someone else while you sleep, and it wouldn't be a problem.
Snagging it for just £8 per month does require a little extra legwork, though. The actual billed amount is £16 per month – you'll then have to apply for cashback at five points in the year, which returns a total of £96, making the effective monthly cost just £8 per month.
It's a little more long winded than most phone contracts, but we'd argue it's worthwhile – particularly when the overall saving is 50% of the total cost. What's more, the contract is only for 12 months, so once it's done you're free to search for the next best deal – no getting tied down for a long period.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Amazon Alexa+ official – the all-new, smarter version of Alexa you'll be using soon
Alexa+ is AI-powered and coming to an Amazon device near you soon
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You can soon turn your Moto Razr into a flip phone Blackberry
I've never been more in love with a phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
Quick! The best Bluetooth speaker won't stay at this Cyber Monday discount price for long
Bang & Olufsen's stellar speaker gets a deal
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The smart Christmas lights I've wanted for years just dropped to their lowest-ever price
These are a great buy right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best 5-star device I've reviewed this year just got a surprise Black Friday deal
The newest Kindle Paperwhite is a must-have
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
DJI drone bundle crashes to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal, don’t let it fly away!
This DJI Air 3 bundle has over $300 off!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
LG's iconic TV suitcase is $400 off in the Black Friday sale
the 27-inch LG StanbyMe Go Portable is a TV you can take anywhere and Amazon has taken 33% off the price
By Mat Gallagher Published